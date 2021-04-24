Girl’s Day’s Minah And Kwon Hwa Woon In Talks For New MBC Drama

Girl’s Day’s Minah and Kwon Hwa Woon might be starring in a new drama together!

On April 23, News1 reported that Minah and Kwon Hwa Woon had received casting offers for MBC’s new drama “Please Check the Event” (literal translation).

“Please Check the Event” is a travel-themed melodrama about two ex-lovers who become a fake couple to go on a “couples trip” together. Minah has been offered the role of Ha Song Yi, the coordinator at a botanical garden. Kwon Hwa Woon has been offered the role of Park Do Kyun, the leader and vocalist of an indie band.

Minah’s agency, Yooborn Company, stated, “Minah is currently reviewing the casting offer for ‘Please Check the Event.’” Kwon Hwa Woon’s agency, 935 Entertainment, stated, “He received the offer and is positively reviewing it.”

If she accepts the offer, this will be Minah’s first TV drama since “Absolute Boyfriend,” which last aired in July 2019. Kwon Hwa Woon recently appeared in the KBS drama “River Where the Moon Rises” and is also appearing in the tvN drama “Mouse.”

“Please Check the Event” is planned to air sometime in July or August.

