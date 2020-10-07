Girl’s Day’s Minah, Highlight’s Yang Yoseob, And SF9’s Inseong Confirmed To Join Musical

Girl’s Day’s Minah, Highlight’s Yang Yoseob, and SF9’s Inseong have joined the solid of the 2020 model of “The Days.”

“The Days” is an unique Korean musical primarily based across the songs of the beloved late singer Kim Kwang Seok. It’s set within the safety workplace of the Blue Home, the residence of the South Korean president, and takes place over 20 years.

Minah, for whom that is her first musical position, will likely be enjoying the character often called “the lady.” Yoo Joon Sang, Lee Gun Myung, Jung Sung Hwa, and Min Woo Hyuk have been solid as “Jung Hak,” whereas On Joo Wan, Jo Hyung Gyun, Yang Yoseob, and Inseong have been solid as “Moo Younger.”

Yang Yoseob has acted in a earlier model of this musical in 2017.

“Jung Hak” is the pinnacle of safety on the Blue Home, whereas “the lady” is a mysterious determine that he’s monitoring after her disappearance 20 years in the past. “Moo Younger” can also be a safety employee on the Blue Home.

Minah is at the moment energetic as an actress and celebrated Girl’s Day’s tenth anniversary with the members earlier this 12 months. Yang Yoseob was discharged from his obligatory navy service in August, whereas SF9 launched a particular album for his or her 4th anniversary on October 5.

The musical will run from November 13 to February 7 on the Chungmu Arts Heart.

Supply (1) (2)