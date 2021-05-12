Girls’ Generation’s Yuri And Sooyoung Share Cute Photos From Golf Date

Girls’ Generation’s Yuri and Sooyoung warmed fans’ hearts with some adorable photos from a recent hangout!

On May 11, Yuri took to Instagram to reveal that she and Sooyoung had met up for a fun golf outing.

In addition to posting several super-cute photos from their day together, Yuri wrote, “Happiness in May. The weather for my first [golf] day was amazing. Sooyoung, thank you for the photos.”

Check out Yuri and Sooyoung’s super-cute photos from their golf date below!

