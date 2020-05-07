‘Girls in Music’ Webinar Taking Place Today – Variety

Executives from Spotify, Instagram, YouTube, Fb, Columbia Information are the main focus of a “Girls in Music” webinar, the third in FYI Model Group’s #FYIFiresides digital sequence through Zoom, going down right now (Thursday, Could 7) at 6 p.m. ET/ three p.m. PT.

The dialog is moderated by Variety’s government music editor Shirley Halperin and options:

Whitney-Gayle Benta (Head of Artist & Expertise Relations, Spotify)

Phylicia Fant (Columbia Information)

Fadia Kader (Head of Music Partnership, Instagram)

Liz Miller (Strategic Partnerships Supervisor, Fb)

Naomi Zeichner (Artist Partnerships Lead, YouTube Music)

The panel — the complete title is “Girls in Music – Main digital in COVID19 – Breaking the Web From House” — was curated by Fant (Columbia’s head of city music) and FYI founder Tammy Brook. Based on the announcement, the panelists include these on the forefront of fixing the digital music panorama, how they’re pivoting from reside occasions to digital, and what disruptive methods they’re implementing in the course of the pandemic.

The sequence, which launched final week, options consultants throughout the leisure, popular culture, music, style, sports activities, and philanthropy sectors.

Based on the announcement, FYI will supply in-depth conversations on how one can navigate the altering panorama and implement new methods, forward-thinking concepts, and handle enterprise in the course of the pandemic. Every episode may have panelists who’re consultants in their respective fields and might be curated by FYI’s personal CEO, Tammy Brook, and VP of Publicity & Technique, Brittany Concannon.