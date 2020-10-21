General News

Giro d’Italia 2020 dates | TV schedule and live stream info

October 21, 2020
The Giro d’Italia is drawing to an intense end as followers proceed to absorb an abundance of elite-level skilled biking in current weeks – with the promise of extra to come back.

The 2020 Tour de France went down a storm, and the Vuelta a Espana has already began in earnest, with the Giro d’Italia sandwiched between the pair in October.

Portuguese star Joao Almeida and Dutchman Wilco Kelderman are the highest contenders within the common classification going into the ultimate stretch of phases, however that might all change within the coming days.

From a British perspective, Tao Geoghagan Hart is within the chasing pack after profitable Stage 15 on Sunday.

Conversely, Simon Yates has pulled out of the Giro on account of a constructive COVID-19 check, whereas Geraint Thomas was pressured out by means of damage.

There’s nonetheless loads of motion to go within the occasion although, and intensive TV protection to maintain monitor of all of it.

Take a look at all the main points you want to know in regards to the Giro d’Italia in 2020 together with watch the occasion, dates, groups, riders, the route, phases and previous winners.

When does Giro d’Italia 2020 begin?

The race started on Saturday third October and runs for simply over three weeks, ending on Sunday twenty fifth October with 21 phases in whole.

Initially the occasion was scheduled to happen from ninth to thirty first Could 2020, but it surely was postponed as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

The way to watch Giro d’Italia 2020 on TV and live stream

UK viewers can can watch the entire motion live on Eurosport.

Live protection of each stage will likely be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels earlier than a every day highlights present every night.

Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel.

After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per thirty days. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per thirty days however could be accessed with a 30-day free trial.

Alternatively, you possibly can entry the race with the GCN Race Move, which is out there on the GCN app.

Giro d’Italia 2020 route and TV occasions

Stage 17 

Date: Wednesday twenty first October

Begin: Bassano del Grappa

End: Madonna di Campiglio

Distance: 203km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to three:45pm

Stage 18

Date: Thursday twenty second October

Begin: Pinzolo

End: Laghi di Cancano

Distance: 208km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to three:45pm

Stage 19

Date: Friday twenty third October

Begin: Morbegno

End: Asti

Distance: 253km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to three:45pm

Stage 20

Date: Saturday twenty fourth October

Begin: Alba

End: Sestriere

Distance: 198km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to three:45pm

Stage 21

Date: Sunday twenty fifth October

Begin: Cernusco sul Naviglio

End: Milano

Distance: 15.7km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 12pm to three:45pm

Giro d’Italia outcomes

Stage 1

Date: Saturday third October

Begin: Monreale

End: Palermo

Distance: 15.1km

WINNER – Filippo Ganna

Stage 2

Date: Sunday 4th October

Begin: Alacamo

End: Agrigento

Distance:  149km

WINNER – Diego Ulissi

Stage 3

Date: Monday fifth October

Begin: Enna

End: Etna

Distance: 150km

WINNER – Jonathan Caicedo

Stage 4

Date: Tuesday sixth October

Begin: Catania

End: Villafranca Tirrena

Distance: 140km

WINNER – Demare Arnaud

Stage 5

Date: Wednesday seventh October

Begin: Mileto

End: Camigliatello Silano

Distance: 225km

WINNER – Filippo Ganna

Stage 6

Date: Thursday eighth October

Begin: Castrovillari

End: Matera

Distance: 188km

WINNER – Arnaud Demare

Stage 7

Date: Friday ninth October

Begin: Matera

End: Brindisi

Distance: 143km

WINNER – Arnaud Demare

Stage 8

Date: Saturday tenth October

Begin: Giovinazzo

End: Vieste

Distance: 200km

WINNER – Alex Dowsett

Stage 9

Date: Sunday eleventh October

Begin: San Salvo

End: Roccaraso

Distance: 211km

WINNER – Ruben Guerreiro

Stage 10

Date: Tuesday thirteenth October

Begin: Lanciano

End: Tortoreto

Distance: 177km

WINNER – Peter Sagan

Stage 11

Date: Wednesday 14th October

Begin: Porto Sant’Elpidio

End: Rimini

Distance: 182km

WINNER – Arnaud Demare

Stage 12

Date: Thursday fifteenth October

Begin: Cesenatico

End: Cesenatico

Distance: 204km

WINNER – Jhonatan Narvaez

Stage 13

Date: Friday sixteenth October

Begin: Cervia

End: Monselice

Distance: 192km

WINNER – Diego Ulissi

Stage 14

Date: Saturday seventeenth October

Begin: Conegliano

End: Valdobbiadene

Distance: 34.1km

WINNER – Filippo Ganna

Stage 15

Date: Sunday 18th October

Begin: Base Space Rivolto

End: Piancavallo

Distance: 185km

WINNER – Tao Geoghegan Hart

Stage 16

Date: Tuesday twentieth October

Begin: Udine

End: San Daniele del Friuli

Distance: 229km

WINNER – Jan Tratnik

Giro d’Italia 2020 groups and riders

The provisional begin checklist for the Giro d’Italia 2020:

AG2R La Mondiale

  • Tony Gallopin
  • François Bidard
  • Geoffrey Bouchard
  • Ben Gastauer 
  • Jaakko Hanninen
  • Aurélien Paret-Peintre
  • Andrea Vendrame
  • Larry Warbasse

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

  • Mattia Bais
  • Alessandro Bisolti
  • Jefferson Alexander Cepeda
  • Luca Chirico
  • Simon Peallaud
  • Simone Ravanelli
  • Jhonatan Restrepo 
  • Josip Rumac

Astana Professional Group

  • Jakob Fugslang
  • Manuele Boaro 
  • Rodrigo Contreras
  • Fabio Felline
  • Jonas Gregaard
  • Miguel Ángel Lopez
  • Óscar Rodriguez
  • Aleksandr Vlasov

Bahrain – McLaren

  • Enrico Battaglin
  • Yukiya Arashiro
  • Pello Bilbao
  • Eros Capecchi
  • Domen Novak
  • Mark Padun
  • Hermann Pernsteiner
  • Jan Tratnik

Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè

  • Giovanni Carboni 
  • Luca Covili 
  • Filippo Fiorelli 
  • Fabio Mazzucco 
  • Francesco Romano 
  • Alessandro Tonelli 
  • Filippo Zana
  • Giovanni Lonardi

 BORA – hansgrohe

  • Peter Sagan
  • Cesare Benedetti
  • Maciej Bodnar
  • Matteo Fabbro
  • Patrick Gamper
  • Patrick Konrad 
  • Rafał Majka
  • Paweł Poljanski

CCC Group

  • Ilnur Zakarin
  • Josef Cerny
  • Víctor De La Parte
  • Kamil Malecki
  • Kamil Gradek
  • Pavel Kochetkov
  • Joey Rosskopf
  • Attila Valter

Cofidis, Options Crédits

  • Elia Viviani
  • Simone Consonni
  • Nicolas Edet
  • Nathan Haas
  • Jesper Hansen
  • Mathias Le Turnier
  • Stéphane Rossetto
  • Marco Mathis

Deceuninck – Fast Step

  • João Almedia
  • Davide Ballerini
  • Álvaro José Hodeg
  • Mikkel Frølich Honore
  • Iljo Keisse
  • James Knox
  • Fausto Masnada
  • Pieter Serry

 EF Professional Biking

  • Sean Bennett
  • Jonathan Klever Caicedo
  • Simon Clarke
  • Lawson Craddock
  • Ruben Guerreiro
  • Tanel Kangert
  • Lachlan Morton
  • James Whelan

 Groupama – FDJ

  • Arnaud Demare
  • Kilian Frankiny
  • Jacopo Guarnieri
  • Simon Guglielmi
  • Ignatas Konovalovas
  • Miles Scotson
  • Ramon Sinkeldam
  • Benjamin Thomas

 Israel Begin-Up Nation

  • Rudy Barbier
  • Matthias Brandle
  • Alexander Cataford
  • Davide Cimolai
  • Alex Dowsett
  • Daniel Navarro
  • Man Sagiv
  • Rick Zabel

Lotto Soudal

  • Thomas De Gendt
  • Carl Fredrik Hagen
  • Adam Hansen
  • Hurt Vanhoucke
  • Matthew Holmes
  • Stefano Oldani
  • Jonathan Dibben
  • Sander Armee

Mitchelton-Scott

  • Simon Yates
  • Edoardo Affini
  • Brent Bookwalter
  • Jack Haig
  • Lucas Hamilton
  • Michael Hepburn
  • Damien Howson
  • Cameron Meyer

Movistar Group

  • Dario Cataldo 
  • Héctor Carretero
  • Antonio Pedrero
  • Einer Augusto Rubio
  • Sergio Samitier
  • Eduardo Sepulveda
  • Albert Torres
  • Davide Villella

NTT Professional Biking

  • Louis Meintjes
  • Victor Campenaerts
  • Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier
  • Ben O’Connor
  • Domenico Pozzovivo
  • Matteo Sobrero
  • Dylan Sunderland
  • Danilo Wyss

INEOS Grenadiers

  • Geraint Thomas
  • Jonathan Casroviejo
  • Rohan Dennis
  •  Filippo Ganna
  • Tao Geoghegan Hart
  • Jhonatan Narvaez
  • Salvatore Puccio
  • Ben Swift

Group Jumbo-Visma

  • Steven Kruijswijk
  • Koen Bouwman
  • Tobias Foss
  • Chris Harper
  • Tony Martin
  • Christoph Pfingsten
  • Antwan Tolhoek
  • Jos Van Emden

Group Sunweb

  • Wilco Kedlerman
  • Nico Denz
  • Chad Haga
  • Chris Hamilton
  • Jai Hindley
  • Michael Matthews
  • Sam Oomen
  • Martijn Tusveld

Trek – Segafredo

  • Vincenzo Nibali
  • Julien Bernard
  • Gianluca Brambilla
  • Giulio Ciccone
  • Nicola Conci
  • Jacopo Mosca
  • Antonio Nibali
  • Pieter Weening

UAE-Group Emirates

  • Diego Ulissi
  • Mikkel Bjerg
  • Valerio Conti
  • Joe Dombrowski
  • Fernando Gaviria
  • Brandon McNulty
  • Juan Sebastián Molano
  • Maximiliano Richeze

Vini Zabù – KTM

  • Giovanni Visconti
  • Simone Bevilacqua
  • Marco Frapporti
  • Lorenzo Rota
  • Matteo Spreafico
  • Etienne Van Empel
  • Luca Wackermann
  • Edoardo Zardini

Who received the Giro d’Italia 2019?

The 2019 race noticed Richard Carapaz turn out to be the primary ever Ecuadorian rider to win the Giro d’Italia, and the second ever South American to win after Nairo Quintana’s 2014 triumph.

Carapaz was representing Movistar Group within the race and completed forward of former winner Vincenzo Nibali who took second place, whereas Solvenina rider Primož Roglič got here third.

Giro d’Italia previous winners

2010: Ivan Basso

2011: Michele Scarponi

2012: Ryder Hesjedal

2013: Vincenzo Nibali

2014: Nairo Quintana

2015: Alberto Contador

2016: Vincenzo Nibali

2017: Tom Dumoulin

2018: Chris Froome

2019: Richard Carapaz

