Giro d’Italia 2020 dates | TV schedule and live stream

What a time for biking: simply two weeks for the reason that 2020 Tour de France drew to a loopy end, the elite are out and about as soon as once more for the rescheduled Giro d’Italia.

The streets is probably not lined with followers, as with the Tour de France, however the motion stays simply as hectic, with riders aiming to rack up stable begins within the occasion.

From a British perspective, eight riders from the UK head into battle together with former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas.

Followers from around the globe will tune in for all of the motion through numerous sources, and you may watch the entire competitors unfold with in depth TV protection.

Try all the small print it’s essential know concerning the Giro d’Italia in 2020 together with easy methods to watch the occasion, dates, groups, riders, the route, levels and previous winners.

When does Giro d’Italia 2020 begin?

The race started on Saturday third October and runs for simply over three weeks, ending on Sunday twenty fifth October with 21 levels in complete.

Initially the occasion was scheduled to happen from ninth to thirty first Might 2020, nevertheless it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

How you can watch Giro d’Italia 2020 on TV and live stream



UK viewers can can watch all the motion live on Eurosport.

Live protection of each stage shall be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels earlier than a day by day highlights present every night.

Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel.

After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 monthly. Amazon Prime is £7.99 monthly however may be accessed with a 30-day free trial.

Alternatively, you may entry the race with the GCN Race Go, which is out there on the GCN app.

Giro d’Italia 2020 route and TV occasions

Stage 3

Date: Monday fifth October

Begin: Enna

End: Etna

Distance: 150km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 from 11:25am

Stage 4

Date: Tuesday sixth October

Begin: Catania

End: Villafranca Tirrena

Distance: 140km

WATCH:Eurosport 2 from 11:10am

Stage 5

Date: Wednesday seventh October

Begin: Mileto

End: Camigliatello Silano

Distance: 225km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 from 11:25am

Stage 6

Date: Thursday eighth October

Begin: Castrovillari

End: Matera

Distance: 188km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 from 11:25am

Stage 7

Date: Friday ninth October

Begin: Matera

End: Brindisi

Distance: 143km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 from 11:25am

Stage 8

Date: Saturday tenth October

Begin: Giovinazzo

End: Vieste

Distance: 200km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 9

Date: Sunday eleventh October

Begin: San Salvo

End: Roccaraso

Distance: 211km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 10

Date: Tuesday thirteenth October

Begin: Lanciano

End: Tortoreto

Distance: 177km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 11

Date: Wednesday 14th October

Begin: Porto Sant’Elpidio

End: Rimini

Distance: 182km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 12

Date: Thursday fifteenth October

Begin: Cesenatico

End: Cesenatico

Distance: 204km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 13

Date: Friday sixteenth October

Begin: Cervia

End: Monselice

Distance: 192km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 14

Date: Saturday seventeenth October

Begin: Conegliano

End: Valdobbiadene

Distance: 34.1km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 15

Date: Sunday 18th October

Begin: Base Space Rivolto

End: Piancavallo

Distance: 185km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 16

Date: Tuesday twentieth October

Begin: Udine

End: San Daniele del Friuli

Distance: 229km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 17

Date: Wednesday twenty first October

Begin: Bassano del Grappa

End: Madonna di Campiglio

Distance: 203km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 18

Date: Thursday twenty second October

Begin: Pinzolo

End: Laghi di Cancano

Distance: 208km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 19

Date: Friday twenty third October

Begin: Morbegno

End: Asti

Distance: 253km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 20

Date: Saturday twenty fourth October

Begin: Alba

End: Sestriere

Distance: 198km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 21

Date: Sunday twenty fifth October

Begin: Cernusco sul Naviglio

End: Milano

Distance: 15.7km

WATCH: TBA

Giro d’Italia outcomes

Stage 1

Date: Saturday third October

Begin: Monreale

End: Palermo

Distance: 15.1km

WINNER – Filippo Ganna

Stage 2

Date: Sunday 4th October

Begin: Alacamo

End: Agrigento

Distance: 149km

WINNER – Diego Ulissi

Giro d’Italia 2020 groups and riders



The provisional begin listing for the Giro d’Italia 2020:

AG2R La Mondiale

Tony Gallopin

François Bidard

Geoffrey Bouchard

Ben Gastauer

Jaakko Hanninen

Aurélien Paret-Peintre

Andrea Vendrame

Larry Warbasse

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

Mattia Bais

Alessandro Bisolti

Jefferson Alexander Cepeda

Luca Chirico

Simon Peallaud

Simone Ravanelli

Jhonatan Restrepo

Josip Rumac

Astana Professional Crew

Jakob Fugslang

Manuele Boaro

Rodrigo Contreras

Fabio Felline

Jonas Gregaard

Miguel Ángel Lopez

Óscar Rodriguez

Aleksandr Vlasov

Bahrain – McLaren

Enrico Battaglin

Yukiya Arashiro

Pello Bilbao

Eros Capecchi

Domen Novak

Mark Padun

Hermann Pernsteiner

Jan Tratnik

Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè

Giovanni Carboni

Luca Covili

Filippo Fiorelli

Fabio Mazzucco

Francesco Romano

Alessandro Tonelli

Filippo Zana

Giovanni Lonardi

BORA – hansgrohe

Peter Sagan

Cesare Benedetti

Maciej Bodnar

Matteo Fabbro

Patrick Gamper

Patrick Konrad

Rafał Majka

Paweł Poljanski

CCC Crew

Ilnur Zakarin

Josef Cerny

Víctor De La Parte

Kamil Malecki

Kamil Gradek

Pavel Kochetkov

Joey Rosskopf

Attila Valter

Cofidis, Options Crédits

Elia Viviani

Simone Consonni

Nicolas Edet

Nathan Haas

Jesper Hansen

Mathias Le Turnier

Stéphane Rossetto

Marco Mathis

Deceuninck – Fast Step

João Almedia

Davide Ballerini

Álvaro José Hodeg

Mikkel Frølich Honore

Iljo Keisse

James Knox

Fausto Masnada

Pieter Serry

EF Professional Biking

Sean Bennett

Jonathan Klever Caicedo

Simon Clarke

Lawson Craddock

Ruben Guerreiro

Tanel Kangert

Lachlan Morton

James Whelan

Groupama – FDJ

Arnaud Demare

Kilian Frankiny

Jacopo Guarnieri

Simon Guglielmi

Ignatas Konovalovas

Miles Scotson

Ramon Sinkeldam

Benjamin Thomas

Israel Begin-Up Nation

Rudy Barbier

Matthias Brandle

Alexander Cataford

Davide Cimolai

Alex Dowsett

Daniel Navarro

Man Sagiv

Rick Zabel

Lotto Soudal

Thomas De Gendt

Carl Fredrik Hagen

Adam Hansen

Hurt Vanhoucke

Matthew Holmes

Stefano Oldani

Jonathan Dibben

Sander Armee

Mitchelton-Scott

Simon Yates

Edoardo Affini

Brent Bookwalter

Jack Haig

Lucas Hamilton

Michael Hepburn

Damien Howson

Cameron Meyer

Movistar Crew

Dario Cataldo

Héctor Carretero

Antonio Pedrero

Einer Augusto Rubio

Sergio Samitier

Eduardo Sepulveda

Albert Torres

Davide Villella

NTT Professional Biking

Louis Meintjes

Victor Campenaerts

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier

Ben O’Connor

Domenico Pozzovivo

Matteo Sobrero

Dylan Sunderland

Danilo Wyss

INEOS Grenadiers

Geraint Thomas

Jonathan Casroviejo

Rohan Dennis

Filippo Ganna

Tao Geoghegan Hart

Jhonatan Narvaez

Salvatore Puccio

Ben Swift

Crew Jumbo-Visma

Steven Kruijswijk

Koen Bouwman

Tobias Foss

Chris Harper

Tony Martin

Christoph Pfingsten

Antwan Tolhoek

Jos Van Emden

Crew Sunweb

Wilco Kedlerman

Nico Denz

Chad Haga

Chris Hamilton

Jai Hindley

Michael Matthews

Sam Oomen

Martijn Tusveld

Trek – Segafredo

Vincenzo Nibali

Julien Bernard

Gianluca Brambilla

Giulio Ciccone

Nicola Conci

Jacopo Mosca

Antonio Nibali

Pieter Weening

UAE-Crew Emirates

Diego Ulissi

Mikkel Bjerg

Valerio Conti

Joe Dombrowski

Fernando Gaviria

Brandon McNulty

Juan Sebastián Molano

Maximiliano Richeze

Vini Zabù – KTM

Giovanni Visconti

Simone Bevilacqua

Marco Frapporti

Lorenzo Rota

Matteo Spreafico

Etienne Van Empel

Luca Wackermann

Edoardo Zardini



Who received the Giro d’Italia 2019?



The 2019 race noticed Richard Carapaz turn out to be the primary ever Ecuadorian rider to win the Giro d’Italia, and the second ever South American to win after Nairo Quintana’s 2014 triumph.

Carapaz was representing Movistar Crew within the race and completed forward of former winner Vincenzo Nibali who took second place, whereas Solvenina rider Primož Roglič got here third.

Giro d’Italia previous winners



2010: Ivan Basso

2011: Michele Scarponi

2012: Ryder Hesjedal

2013: Vincenzo Nibali

2014: Nairo Quintana

2015: Alberto Contador

2016: Vincenzo Nibali

2017: Tom Dumoulin

2018: Chris Froome

2019: Richard Carapaz

In the event you're in search of extra to look at, try our TV Information.