Giro d’Italia 2020 dates | TV schedule and live stream

What a time for biking: simply two weeks for the reason that 2020 Tour de France drew to a loopy end, the elite are out and about as soon as once more for the rescheduled Giro d’Italia.

The streets is probably not lined with followers, as with the Tour de France, however the motion stays simply as hectic, with riders aiming to rack up stable begins within the occasion.

From a British perspective, eight riders from the UK head into battle together with former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas.

Followers from around the globe will tune in for all of the motion through numerous sources, and you may watch the entire competitors unfold with in depth TV protection.

Try all the small print it’s essential know concerning the Giro d’Italia in 2020 together with easy methods to watch the occasion, dates, groups, riders, the route, levels and previous winners.

When does Giro d’Italia 2020 begin?

The race started on Saturday third October and runs for simply over three weeks, ending on Sunday twenty fifth October with 21 levels in complete.

Initially the occasion was scheduled to happen from ninth to thirty first Might 2020, nevertheless it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

How you can watch Giro d’Italia 2020 on TV and live stream

UK viewers can can watch all the motion live on Eurosport.

Live protection of each stage shall be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels earlier than a day by day highlights present every night.

Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel.

After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 monthly. Amazon Prime is £7.99 monthly however may be accessed with a 30-day free trial.

Alternatively, you may entry the race with the GCN Race Go, which is out there on the GCN app.

Giro d’Italia 2020 route and TV occasions

Stage 3

Date: Monday fifth October

Begin: Enna

End: Etna

Distance: 150km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 from 11:25am

Stage 4

Date: Tuesday sixth October

Begin: Catania

End: Villafranca Tirrena

Distance: 140km

WATCH:Eurosport 2 from 11:10am

Stage 5

Date: Wednesday seventh October

Begin: Mileto

End: Camigliatello Silano

Distance: 225km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 from 11:25am

Stage 6

Date: Thursday eighth October

Begin: Castrovillari

End: Matera

Distance: 188km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 from 11:25am

Stage 7

Date: Friday ninth October

Begin: Matera

End: Brindisi

Distance: 143km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 from 11:25am

Stage 8

Date: Saturday tenth October

Begin: Giovinazzo

End: Vieste

Distance: 200km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 9

Date: Sunday eleventh October

Begin: San Salvo

End: Roccaraso

Distance: 211km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 10

Date: Tuesday thirteenth October

Begin: Lanciano

End: Tortoreto

Distance: 177km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 11

Date: Wednesday 14th October

Begin: Porto Sant’Elpidio

End: Rimini

Distance: 182km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 12

Date: Thursday fifteenth October

Begin: Cesenatico

End: Cesenatico

Distance: 204km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 13

Date: Friday sixteenth October

Begin: Cervia

End: Monselice

Distance: 192km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 14

Date: Saturday seventeenth October

Begin: Conegliano

End: Valdobbiadene

Distance: 34.1km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 15

Date: Sunday 18th October

Begin: Base Space Rivolto

End: Piancavallo

Distance: 185km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 16

Date: Tuesday twentieth October

Begin: Udine

End: San Daniele del Friuli

Distance: 229km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 17 

Date: Wednesday twenty first October

Begin: Bassano del Grappa

End: Madonna di Campiglio

Distance: 203km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 18

Date: Thursday twenty second October

Begin: Pinzolo

End: Laghi di Cancano

Distance: 208km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 19

Date: Friday twenty third October

Begin: Morbegno

End: Asti

Distance: 253km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 20

Date: Saturday twenty fourth October

Begin: Alba

End: Sestriere

Distance: 198km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 21

Date: Sunday twenty fifth October

Begin: Cernusco sul Naviglio

End: Milano

Distance: 15.7km

WATCH: TBA

Giro d’Italia outcomes

Stage 1

Date: Saturday third October

Begin: Monreale

End: Palermo

Distance: 15.1km

WINNER – Filippo Ganna

Stage 2

Date: Sunday 4th October

Begin: Alacamo

End: Agrigento

Distance:  149km

WINNER – Diego Ulissi

Giro d’Italia 2020 groups and riders

The provisional begin listing for the Giro d’Italia 2020:

AG2R La Mondiale

  • Tony Gallopin
  • François Bidard
  • Geoffrey Bouchard
  • Ben Gastauer 
  • Jaakko Hanninen
  • Aurélien Paret-Peintre
  • Andrea Vendrame
  • Larry Warbasse

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

  • Mattia Bais
  • Alessandro Bisolti
  • Jefferson Alexander Cepeda
  • Luca Chirico
  • Simon Peallaud
  • Simone Ravanelli
  • Jhonatan Restrepo 
  • Josip Rumac

Astana Professional Crew

  • Jakob Fugslang
  • Manuele Boaro 
  • Rodrigo Contreras
  • Fabio Felline
  • Jonas Gregaard
  • Miguel Ángel Lopez
  • Óscar Rodriguez
  • Aleksandr Vlasov

Bahrain – McLaren

  • Enrico Battaglin
  • Yukiya Arashiro
  • Pello Bilbao
  • Eros Capecchi
  • Domen Novak
  • Mark Padun
  • Hermann Pernsteiner
  • Jan Tratnik

Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè

  • Giovanni Carboni 
  • Luca Covili 
  • Filippo Fiorelli 
  • Fabio Mazzucco 
  • Francesco Romano 
  • Alessandro Tonelli 
  • Filippo Zana
  • Giovanni Lonardi

 BORA – hansgrohe

  • Peter Sagan
  • Cesare Benedetti
  • Maciej Bodnar
  • Matteo Fabbro
  • Patrick Gamper
  • Patrick Konrad 
  • Rafał Majka
  • Paweł Poljanski

CCC Crew

  • Ilnur Zakarin
  • Josef Cerny
  • Víctor De La Parte
  • Kamil Malecki
  • Kamil Gradek
  • Pavel Kochetkov
  • Joey Rosskopf
  • Attila Valter

Cofidis, Options Crédits

  • Elia Viviani
  • Simone Consonni
  • Nicolas Edet
  • Nathan Haas
  • Jesper Hansen
  • Mathias Le Turnier
  • Stéphane Rossetto
  • Marco Mathis

Deceuninck – Fast Step

  • João Almedia
  • Davide Ballerini
  • Álvaro José Hodeg
  • Mikkel Frølich Honore
  • Iljo Keisse
  • James Knox
  • Fausto Masnada
  • Pieter Serry

 EF Professional Biking

  • Sean Bennett
  • Jonathan Klever Caicedo
  • Simon Clarke
  • Lawson Craddock
  • Ruben Guerreiro
  • Tanel Kangert
  • Lachlan Morton
  • James Whelan

 Groupama – FDJ

  • Arnaud Demare
  • Kilian Frankiny
  • Jacopo Guarnieri
  • Simon Guglielmi
  • Ignatas Konovalovas
  • Miles Scotson
  • Ramon Sinkeldam
  • Benjamin Thomas

 Israel Begin-Up Nation

  • Rudy Barbier
  • Matthias Brandle
  • Alexander Cataford
  • Davide Cimolai
  • Alex Dowsett
  • Daniel Navarro
  • Man Sagiv
  • Rick Zabel

Lotto Soudal

  • Thomas De Gendt
  • Carl Fredrik Hagen
  • Adam Hansen
  • Hurt Vanhoucke
  • Matthew Holmes
  • Stefano Oldani
  • Jonathan Dibben
  • Sander Armee

Mitchelton-Scott

  • Simon Yates
  • Edoardo Affini
  • Brent Bookwalter
  • Jack Haig
  • Lucas Hamilton
  • Michael Hepburn
  • Damien Howson
  • Cameron Meyer

Movistar Crew

  • Dario Cataldo 
  • Héctor Carretero
  • Antonio Pedrero
  • Einer Augusto Rubio
  • Sergio Samitier
  • Eduardo Sepulveda
  • Albert Torres
  • Davide Villella

NTT Professional Biking

  • Louis Meintjes
  • Victor Campenaerts
  • Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier
  • Ben O’Connor
  • Domenico Pozzovivo
  • Matteo Sobrero
  • Dylan Sunderland
  • Danilo Wyss

INEOS Grenadiers

  • Geraint Thomas
  • Jonathan Casroviejo
  • Rohan Dennis
  •  Filippo Ganna
  • Tao Geoghegan Hart
  • Jhonatan Narvaez
  • Salvatore Puccio
  • Ben Swift

Crew Jumbo-Visma

  • Steven Kruijswijk
  • Koen Bouwman
  • Tobias Foss
  • Chris Harper
  • Tony Martin
  • Christoph Pfingsten
  • Antwan Tolhoek
  • Jos Van Emden

Crew Sunweb

  • Wilco Kedlerman
  • Nico Denz
  • Chad Haga
  • Chris Hamilton
  • Jai Hindley
  • Michael Matthews
  • Sam Oomen
  • Martijn Tusveld

Trek – Segafredo

  • Vincenzo Nibali
  • Julien Bernard
  • Gianluca Brambilla
  • Giulio Ciccone
  • Nicola Conci
  • Jacopo Mosca
  • Antonio Nibali
  • Pieter Weening

UAE-Crew Emirates

  • Diego Ulissi
  • Mikkel Bjerg
  • Valerio Conti
  • Joe Dombrowski
  • Fernando Gaviria
  • Brandon McNulty
  • Juan Sebastián Molano
  • Maximiliano Richeze

Vini Zabù – KTM

  • Giovanni Visconti
  • Simone Bevilacqua
  • Marco Frapporti
  • Lorenzo Rota
  • Matteo Spreafico
  • Etienne Van Empel
  • Luca Wackermann
  • Edoardo Zardini

Who received the Giro d’Italia 2019?

The 2019 race noticed Richard Carapaz turn out to be the primary ever Ecuadorian rider to win the Giro d’Italia, and the second ever South American to win after Nairo Quintana’s 2014 triumph.

Carapaz was representing Movistar Crew within the race and completed forward of former winner Vincenzo Nibali who took second place, whereas Solvenina rider Primož Roglič got here third.

Giro d’Italia previous winners

2010: Ivan Basso

2011: Michele Scarponi

2012: Ryder Hesjedal

2013: Vincenzo Nibali

2014: Nairo Quintana

2015: Alberto Contador

2016: Vincenzo Nibali

2017: Tom Dumoulin

2018: Chris Froome

2019: Richard Carapaz

