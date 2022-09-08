Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady: a possible divorce and USD 650 million at stake

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen with Tom Brady at the 2008 MET GALA (Reuters)

In January 2022, Tom Brady announced his retirement after 22 seasons in the NFL. Considered the best player of all time in American football, the legend said that he was putting an end to his sports career. His children and his wife, Gisele BündchenThey were key in his decision. “My wife deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my children deserve what they need from me as a father,” she said earlier this year. But then she regretted it. A decision that could cost him his marriage of more than a decade.

The model and the athlete were married in an intimate wedding in 2009, then their children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, were born. Although the former player of the New England Patriots He has another 15-year-old son, named Jack, from a previous relationship with the actress. Bridget Moynathan.

The relationship between the Brazilian top model and the athlete had a rocky start in early 2007. Within weeks of their courtship, Brady found out that her ex, Bridget Moynihan was pregnant. “Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The next day the news was everywhere, and I felt like my world had turned upside down,” Bündchen wrote in her 2018 memoir.

Since that episode it seemed that everything had gone well, but now a new conflict was revealed that divided the couple. They are currently facing a serious crisis due to the Buccaneers quarterback’s shocking decision not to retire from the NFL.. For now, they decided not to talk to the press about it, however, there is already talk of an imminent divorce with millions of dollars at stake.

Bündchen left her family home in Tampa, Florida, to move to Costa Rica after heated arguments with her husband over her firm decision not to retire from American football, while he stayed in the US to continue training with the team.

The supermodel has already returned to Florida, but will stay in Miami to be close to her children and with no plans to return home to Tampa.

“Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now,” a person close to the couple told the site. Page Six. And a second source added: “Gisele was always with the children. They had agreed that he would retire to focus on family, but then he changed his mind.”

The news of the strong crisis that the marriage is going through comes after the 45-year-old Brady missed 11 days of training in August. And when asked about those absences, she replied, “Everyone has different situations to deal with. We all have really unique challenges in our lives. There are a lot of things that happen.”

Bündchen still hasn’t patched things up with Brady. “Gisele is not back with Tom. She flew back to Florida to be with her children, but she has not been to her house in Tampa. Tom still hopes that they can reconcile. Gisele has told him on other occasions that she will leave him, but they would always make up when she calmed down,” a source revealed to Page Six.

In 2020 in a radio interview with Howard Sternthe athlete had already recognized that not everything was perfect between them and that they had managed to overcome difficult times.

“Two years ago, Gisele was not satisfied with our marriage. I need a change. She told me that even if the situation worked for me, it wasn’t the same for her. You have to work on both sides to make it sustainable, ”acknowledged Brady.

“I told him to let me take part in my business activities and to let me carry out my football training. She listened to me, she sat there and asked me: ‘And when are you going to do things at home? When are you going to take the children to school?’ She told me that that was a big part of our marriage and that she had to be involved in activities because she also had her goals and her own dreams,” Brady recalled.

In the event that the couple decides to separate and start divorce proceedings, they will start a fight for USD 650 million. According to StarBrady has a heritage of $250 millionwhile Bündchen has a capital of $400 million.

In May, Bündchen made forceful statements in a report for the British edition of the magazine Vogue. “I don’t think relationships happen by themselves; It is never the fairy tale that people want to believe. It takes work to really get on the same page with someone, especially after having kids.”, said. And he claimed that Brady’s “focus” was on his career and that his was “mostly on the kids.”

Bündchen -who for many years was the highest paid model in history- she sacrificed her dreams so that her husband’s could be fulfilled. Brady himself reflected on his wife’s sacrifices in September 2021, on his podcast “Let’s Go”.

“She hasn’t worked that hard in the last 10 or 12 years, she has dedicated herself to raising our children and has agreed to live in Boston and then move to Florida.. He has taken care of the house for a long time and I think there are things he wants to achieve, “he said at the time.

