Gita_Bhati_ka_Sandle_Back_Caro: Woman farmer claims, ‘Government snatches my sandals to stop protest’, Video viral

#Gita_Bhati_ka_Sandal_Back_Caro: Amidst the protests by farmers running along the Delhi border, the claim of a woman farmer is becoming very viral on the social internet. A woman named Thakur Geeta Bhati claimed that "the police and the government snatched her sandals to prevent the farmers from protesting".

These women farmer leaders are part of a group protesting against the new agricultural laws in Greater Noida. His video from the protest site has gone viral on social media. After the video of the woman went viral, her name started trending on social media. People started giving the hashtag the top trend under the name '#Gita_Bhati_ka_Sandle_Back_Karo'.

The woman seen in the video told that she is the president of Mahila Morcha of Kisan Ekta Sangh and her name is Thakur Geeta Bhati. As can be seen in the video that surrounded women and other members of peasant groups, Geeta Bhati claimed that the government and police "snatched away" her slippers to stop the protest.

She can be seen talking on camera. She says, “I am Thakur Geeta Bhati, president of the Kisan Ekta Sangh women’s wing. The police and the government snatched away my slippers thinking that the farmers would stop protesting. But, I will fight barefoot. I will lodge an FIR against him. I had somehow bought a pair of slippers. Now, where shall I bring them? The government will have to return my sandals. “

@yadavakhilesh should go and meet this woman. She needs his support. She needs his help. She needs a new pair of sandals. https://t.co/TJpRE6DEc4 pic.twitter.com/MFPCgG0Y9C – SanJay Desai (@Sir_SanJayDesai) December 7, 2020

Let us tell you that on Sunday, ‘Bharat Bandh’, called by the farmers’ unions protesting on the border of Delhi for the last 11 days, demanding the repeal of the new agricultural laws of the Center, on Sunday, opposition parties including many regional parties supported Has announced to do.