GitHub announces the death of the Atom code editor: after December 15, its focus will be on VS Code

June 2018. Microsoft has just acquired the world’s leading software repository platform, GitHub, home to thousands of open source projects… as well as the entity responsible for the development of the Atom text editor. Fear spreads among the community that Microsoft may now decide to give the order to get rid of Atom for being competition directly from its own code editor: Visual Studio Code.

And it is that both programs are lightweight, customizable, cross-platform code editors and based on Electron. If it were not for the existence of staunch fans of one and the other, anyone could think that the permanence of both is redundant.

“It’s worth remembering that Atom has served as the foundation for the Electron framework, which paved the way for the creation of thousands of applications, including Microsoft Visual Studio Code, Slack, and our own GitHub Desktop”

Nat Friedman, then newly appointed CEO of GitHub, reassured everyone affirming that, in this new stage, and “in the future […] We will continue to develop and support both Atom and VS Code.” But “in the future” is not “forever”: can be 2 years, can be 20. In this case, there have been 4.

Nothing said, but don’t be sad: look what a shiny VS Code I have here

June 2022. just a few hours ago, GitHub has announced that it will cease development of Atom. and that—as everyone had seen coming in 2018—the platform will be refocused to “bring fast, reliable software development to the cloud through Microsoft Visual Studio Code and GitHub Codespaces.”

Between the alleged reasons To justify this change in stance, GitHub mentions the fact that Atom has not undergone “significant development of [nuevas] characteristics during the last years”, as well as the lack of community support:

“As new cloud-based tools have emerged and evolved over the years, the involvement of the Atom community has dwindled significantly.”

Atom has already scheduled his death and resurrection on the agenda

So Atom will continue to receive support until December 15 this year, when the repository will be archived and Atom will definitely be considered dead. Already today his health was precarious: a survey conducted a few months ago by Stack Overflow gave it a 13% developer usage ratecompared to the leadership of VS Code (71%).



vía Stack Overflow (2021)

But, to paraphrase Doctor Manhattan from ‘Watchmen’, in the world of open source “nothing ever ends”: one of the main Atom contributors, Max Brunsfeld, is already leading an initiative to create a spiritual successor (written in Russt) called Zed, which will be released in private alpha this week.