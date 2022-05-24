GitHub Copilot’s AI already writes 35% of code for languages ​​like Java or Python. And it will arrive very soon to the whole world

Today the Microsoft developer conference, BUILD 2022, takes place, and Microsoft is showing its news for this year. Probably the biggest thing about the 2021 conference was the [integración de GPT-3 con su plataforma ‘low code’](BUILD 2022) Power Apps, with which Microsoft made it possible to program without code, with natural language.

GitHub Copilot was born from those muds, the surprising service with which Microsoft gave some developers the option of helping themselves with portions of code written by the suggestions of their AI. It did not come as a substitute for developers, but as an assistant with which to incredibly speed up certain tasks.

During BUILD 2022, Microsoft has just announced that GitHub Copilot will be available to all developers this summer. Until now, access to Copilot has been limited, though Microsoft says “tens of thousands of developers” were already coding with it in its tech preview.

GitHub Copilot already writes 35% of some of the most used languages

In January of this year, Microsoft mentioned that Copilot was already responsible for 30% of the total GitHub codealthough he later qualified it, making the cipher valid only for some of the most used languages.

Today, Microsoft announced that with less than a year, GitHub Copilot already suggests about 35% of the code in popular languages ​​like Java and Python. Microsoft also mentioned a while ago that more than 50% of the people who try this AI assistant continue to use it over time.

Time will tell how successful Copilot is, but with things like DALL-E 2 and IMAGE, Google’s new AI that is capable of creating art just by inputting natural language, it’s clear that the future is bright for whatever field there is. well-trained machine learning. Even so, these innovations must be tested very well, because according to an experiment by the University of New York, GitHub Copilot generated insecure code in 40% of cases. It was last year, yes, but there it is.