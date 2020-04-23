General News

GitHub hit with multiple back-to-back outages

April 23, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Tech Information

Go away a remark

Microsoft’s GitHub development platform has been experiencing a few outages and restore degradations all week. There may be been no dependable phrase to this point on what’s going down.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment