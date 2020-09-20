Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox Test Positive for COVID Before Emmys

Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox have been set co-host E!’s Dwell From the Pink Carpet Emmys pre-show, however pulled out of the digital occasion as a result of each have examined constructive for COVID.

“As I am going into my 20th 12 months on the E! pink carpet I’ve to say I don’t take lacking an award present evenly, however sadly this 12 months is simply so totally different,” Rancic mentioned in an announcement. “As a part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing tips, particularly earlier than an occasion like this, I did discover out that I examined constructive for COVID-19. Now as a lot as I didn’t wish to hear that, I’m very grateful I heard it earlier than I traveled and presumably may have uncovered different individuals. So for that, I’m grateful.”

Rancic mentioned that her husband Invoice and son Duke additionally examined constructive and have been recovering at house.

“My husband Invoice and our son [Duke] additionally did check constructive, however we’re all doing effectively and caring for one another so I’m going to get again to doing that,” Rancic mentioned. “However I simply wish to say I’m wishing you all the perfect and please defend yourselves and defend these round you. Take excellent care and I’ll see you on the subsequent pink carpet.”

In the course of the present, which airing dwell from the Common lot, E! co-host Brad Goreski introduced that Fox needed to skip the occasion as a result of she was quarantining after testing constructive for COVID.