Give one chance to BJP under Modi ji’s leadership, we promise to make ‘Sonar Bangla’ in 5 years: Shah

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a live press conference of the party in Kolkata today, I definitely say that we are going to form a BJP government in Bengal with more than 200 seats in the coming elections. Our aim is clear that Bengal should be developed, the borders of the country should be secure. The senior BJP leader who visited West Bengal said, "You gave opportunity to the Congress as well, gave opportunities to the communists again and again, gave Mamta a chance twice." Give one chance to the Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Modi ji, we promise you to make Sonar Bangla in 5 years.

Shah said, "West Bengal is ahead in the country when it comes to killing political activists. In the last one year, 100 BJP workers have been killed, but what action has been taken?"

Shah said, during the COVID19 and flood relief work, Trinamool did not stay away from corruption… He has enacted three laws in the state – one for his nephew (one for Mamata Banerjee), one for his vote bank, and one for him. Mango Bengali.

The BJP leader said, in 2010, there was a change in Bengal with the slogan of Maa, Mati and Manush on April 11 with great fervor. The people of Bengal had a lot of expectations and hopes.

The slogan of ‘Maa Mati Aur Manush’ has been transformed into appeasement, dictatorship and tolaji. The expectations which were set, the Trinamool government and the Chief Minister of the state have not been able to fulfill those expectations.

I definitely say that in the coming elections we are going to form a BJP government in Bengal with more than 200 seats. Our aim is clear that Bengal should be developed, the borders of the country are secure, infiltration within Bengal should be stopped. TMC and Didi’s only goal is to make nephew as Chief Minister in the next term. Now the people of Bengal have to decide whether they want familyism or developmentism.