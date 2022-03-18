Given the rumors of a brand new Silent Hill, Konami makes a brand new transfer and renews the trademark

Konami has renewed the Silent Hill trademark amid ongoing rumors {that a} franchise reboot is at the manner.

As reported through Video Video games Chronicle, Reddit consumer LongJonSiIlver took realize of the branding replace, which got here along the revamps of Frogger, Gradius, The Water Margin, and Tokimeki Memorial. The Silent Hill logo encompasses video games, digital fact headsets, and a number of different services and products, despite the fact that this isn’t particularly ordinaryas Konami continues to promote all kinds of goods from the franchise even supposing there are not any new video games.

All over 2021, a number of reviews emerged that Konami used to be operating on a brand new Silent Hill, when VGC reported once more that it used to be making plans reimagined variations of a few of its most well liked franchises. Different reviews indicated that extra Silent Hill video games have been in construction, however Konami has no longer given any legitimate details about it.

The franchise has been inactive since 2012Now not counting PT’s very transient look in 2014. Konami launched the playable teaser to announce a brand new recreation known as Silent Hills, which used to be supposed to be directed through Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro, however used to be canceled and pulled from virtual shops a couple of months later.

There are 8 major video games within the Silent Hill collection, beginning with the 1999 authentic and finishing with 2012’s Silent Hill: Downpour. Even supposing Konami has renewed the Silent Hill trademark, it hasn’t been as a hit in different spaces, because the month Previously, any individual purchased the SilentHill.com area with the only real aim of trolling the corporate.