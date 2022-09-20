Giving signs of love without the intention of bonding: why this toxic attitude grows among young people

Breadcrumbing has to do with giving signs of love and flirting without the intention of bonding and only to get the attention of the other (Getty Images)

relate to sentimentally with other people can be a fantastic adventure and full of amor. However, since nothing in the world is perfect, it is common for obstacles of all kinds to arise that put the passion. Undoubtedly, one of those stumbling blocks may be in the attitudes: there are ways of proceeding that, intentionally or unintentionally, have a negative impact on others. An example? The breadcrumbinga term coined to define those behaviors of flirtation the of innuendo loving that, deep down, they do not arise with true pretensions to advance the get involved affectively.

In English, breadcrumbing means bread crumbs: a metaphorical way of referring to flashing signals —oil and gas— that are left in the way just to attract attention and attract the other. This allusion has its origin in the historical children’s tale Hansel y Gretelmore precisely in the scene in which one of the brothers leaves breadcrumbs to find his way back home.

psychologist and writer Beatriz Goldberg (MN 6235) spoke with Infobae and delved into these attitudes, which he considers toxic: “Today everything is done quick and fleeting so as not to put on the dye of responsibility and not to take charge. Then there is that flirtation, especially in the networks with the ‘I like it’, just so that the other feels that I am close and present”.

As in this case the intentions do not go beyond the mere casual seductionGoldberg describes that those who practice breadcrumbing “they leave the door open to flirt in more than one place: they do not want to play it with anyone and, just in case, they have at hand several people. If it doesn’t work with one, they move on to another.” These situations are especially present among young people through social networks: “We live in the culture of ‘we are seeing’ o ‘we see how it paints: they do this like this, they don’t risk real commitment with the excuse that they are free and that they cannot program because it is bad to make commitments to long term”, said the professional.

In any case, Goldberg observes these ways of proceeding not only in youth but also in people of middle age That separated: “What happens is that, for example, some have sons and they don’t want to commit too much,” he explained.

An essay by the American psychologist expert in couples therapy, Loren Soeiropostulated that breadcrumbing also has to do with “fool someone”. How? By paying “just a little” attention through methods and techniques such as cancel plans regularly or send intimate text messages late at night without warning. The reasons for these attitudes can range from “relationship problems circumstantial until pathologies of personality”, according to Soeiro’s publication in the specialized magazine Psychology today.

Las sentimental consequences of these behaviors vary according to the intensity and frequency with which they occur, although experts point out that victims may suffer soledadsadness, anxiety or anguish. “This procedure usually generates in the other person illusions and expectations without knowing with certainty if there is an intention to consolidate a relationship. The infrequency and irregularity of the contacts make it difficult for trust to arise in the bond, ”he said in dialogue with Infobae Maria Fernanda Rivas (MN 14,577), psychoanalyst specialized in families, couples and groups.

In any case, Rivas warns that it is risky generalize and equate these behaviors with the Lack of compromise: “Not all conduct of this type should be considered a defining characteristicbecause behind them there may be other reasons such as extreme caution, Doubts, the need to approach little by little or even to test the other to verify their interest. The vicissitudes of affective life are extremely complex. Behind the social networks we find human beings who suffer for love as much as in presence”.

According to the experts consulted by Infobaefor avoid breadcrumbing you have to relate to people with whom you feel affinity and you have to be as clear as possible what we want in the links. “Sometimes the other is for you but not on the same page, and that doesn’t help you. There have to be two or three characteristics that we feel good about. Fidelityfor example,” Goldberg said.

In 2020, a study carried out in Spain by professionals from the Department of Psychology at the Faculty of Education and Humanities of the University of Castilla-La Mancha found that the 35% of youth of that country admitted to having been a victim of breadcrumbing. In turn, the authors pointed out that these attitudes predominate in the sites and in the dating apps on-line. “The relationships affected by this practice do not progress and are never well established, so they lack commitment. Those who experience breadcrumbing remain in a ‘waiting’ state, which can often make them feel excluded”, indicated the experts in the writing.

