Gkids Unveils New “Lupin III: The First” Teaser Trailer

Gkids has launched a teaser trailer for its newest movie, “Lupin III: The First,” written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki.

The animated characteristic is predicated on the favored manga sequence by Monkey Punch and focuses on the origin story for gentleman thief Lupin III as he and his prison companions scramble to unlock the mysteries of the Bresson Diary, which is linked to his grandfather’s legacy.

Whereas there have been anime sequence, live-action and animated movies that includes the character, that is the primary CGI remedy, and Yamazaki and his staff have labored to remain true to the designs and character animation of the 2D movies. “Lupin III” is the primary movie that includes the character in 23 years.

A U.S. launch date for “Lupin III” has not been introduced, however the movie has screened at Annecy and different festivals to nice buzz. It was nominated for a Cristal Award at Annecy and was nominated for greatest animation movie by the Japanese Academy.

Gkids has a robust observe document for signing up awards-magnet movies. Since 2010, its movies have scored 11 Academy Award nominations for animated characteristic.

David Jesteadt of Gkids and Sam Maseb of TMS Leisure negotiated the “Lupin III” deal for North American rights.