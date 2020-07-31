GLAAD Honors Pose, Schitt’s Creek and Booksmart

It’s no shock that politics took heart stage at this yr’s GLAAD Media Awards.

Whereas Rachel Maddow accepted her award for excellent TV journalism section for her interview with Pete Buttigeig on “The Rachel Maddow Present,“ she mentioned, “We’re at a degree the place an brazenly homosexual TV host can settle for an award for an interview with an brazenly homosexual main presidential candidate. Progress on this nation could be very not often linear, and it barely occurs by itself. In case you are in any respect impressed by the progress you see, please vote, manage, run for workplace, and in the event you’re enraged by the regression that you simply see, please vote, manage and run for workplace.”

Since 1990, GLAAD Media Awards has celebrated the visibility of LGBTQ experiences in media and honored correct and inclusive representations of queer individuals or colour. In lieu of its common glamorous setup in New York Metropolis, the digital ceremony, offered an intimate platform for LGBTQ stars to empower trans youths, in gentle of the Trump administration’s makes an attempt to rollback progress that has been made for trans civil rights and healthcare.

The ceremony additional addressed the significance of Black LGBTQ illustration onscreen. “Pose” star Angelica Ross spoke of the current occasions that ignited the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests. “Once we noticed that video of white law enforcement officials killing George Floyd, we exploded,” she mentioned. “These pictures infected and emboldened us. So after we protest and put up, let’s proceed to vary the best way people take into consideration Black lives, particularly Black LGBTQ lives, by telling our tales on display.”

She wrapped up her speech with a name to motion: “Allies, we want you to name out transphobia, homophobia and racism the second you might be performed watching. That’s how we begin seeing content material, and we begin experiencing justice.”

The GLAAD Media Awards, held nearly for the primary time on Thursday after being postponed due to the pandemic, was hosted by Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere and featured performances from Choe x Halle, Shea Diamond and Ben Platt.

“Pose,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “Booksmart” picked up the highest honors.

Ryan Murphy and Steven Canals’ “Pose” was named excellent drama collection whereas “Schitt’s Creek” nabbed the excellent comedy collection trophy. The Excellent movie: large launch award went to “Booksmart,” Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut about two finest buddies’ (Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever) final days of highschool.

Sponsors for the 31st annual occasion included Delta Air Traces, Gilead, P&G and Wells Fargo.

See the whole listing of winners under:

Excellent Movie – Huge Launch: “Booksmart” (United Artists Releasing)

Excellent Movie – Restricted Launch: “Rafiki”(Movie Motion)

Excellent Drama Collection: “Pose” (FX)

Excellent Comedy Collection: “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Excellent Particular person Episode (in a collection w/o a daily LGBTQ character): “Two Doorways Down,” “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” (Netflix)

Excellent TV Film: “Clear: Musicale Finale” (Amazon)

Excellent Restricted Collection: “Tales of the Metropolis” (Netflix)

Excellent Documentary: “State of Delight” (YouTube)

Excellent Children & Household Programming [TIE]: “The Bravest Knight” (Hulu) and “Excessive Faculty Musical: The Musical: The Collection” (Disney+)

Excellent Actuality Program: “Are You the One?” (MTV)

Excellent Music Artist: Lil Nas X, 7 (Columbia)

Excellent Comedian Guide: “Star Wars: Physician Aphra,” by Simon Spurrier, Emilio Laiso, Andrea Broccardo, Wilton Santos, Caspar Wijngaard, Marc Deering, Don Ho, Walden Wong, Chris Bolson, Scott Hanna, Elsa Charretier, Rachelle Rosenberg, Chris O’Halloran, Stephane Paitreau, Lee Loughridge, Edgar Delgado, Jim Campbell, Joe Caramagna (Marvel Comics)

Excellent Video Sport: The Outer Worlds (Personal Division)

Excellent Broadway Manufacturing: “The Inheritance,” by Matthew Lopez

Excellent Selection or Discuss Present Episode: “Jonathan Van Ness: Honey, She’s An Onion With All Kinds of Layers,” “The Late Present with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Excellent TV Journalism – Newsmagazine: “Am I Subsequent? Trans and Focused,” “Nightline” (ABC)

Excellent TV Journalism Section: “One-on-One with Mayor Pete Buttigieg,” “The Rachel Maddow Present” (MSNBC)

Excellent Newspaper Article: “Army Experiences No Discharges Beneath Trans Ban — However Advocates

Have Doubts” by Chris Johnson, (Washington Blade)

Excellent Journal Article: “The Trans Obituaries Venture” by Raquel Willis (Out)

Excellent Journal Total Protection: Advocate

Excellent Digital Journalism Article: “Trump Administration to LGBT {Couples}: Your ‘Out of Wedlock’ Children Aren’t Residents” by Scott Bixby (TheDailyBeast.com)

Excellent Digital Journalism – Video or Multimedia: “Stonewall 50: The Revolution” produced by Sekiya Dorsett, Brooke Sopelsa, Elizabeth Kuhr, Shahrzad Elghanayan, Wesley Oliver, Tim Fitzsimons, Victor Limjoco (NBC OUT and Nightly Movies)

Excellent Weblog: My Fabulous Illness

Particular Recognition: “Particular” (Netflix)

Particular Recognition: Karen Ocamb, former information editor, Los Angeles Blade

Particular Recognition: Mark Segal, founder and writer, Philadelphia Homosexual Information

Excellent Spanish-Language Scripted Tv Collection: “El Corazón Nunca Se Equivoca” (Univision)

Excellent Spanish-Language TV Journalism – Newsmagazine [TIE]: “Después de Stonewall” (CNN en Español) and “Orgullo,” “Despierta América” (Univision)

Excellent Spanish-Language TV Interview: “Cómo y Cuándo Salir del Clóset,” “Un Nuevo Día” (Telemundo)

Excellent Spanish-Language TV Journalism Section: “Amor Sin Condición” “Noticiero Univision 33” (Univision)

Excellent Spanish-Language Digital Journalism Article: “Soy Homosexual y Estoy Orgulloso de Poder Decirlo: Jorge Luis Martínez, patinador mexicano” por Mario Villagrán (GQ Mexico)

Excellent Spanish-Language Digital Journalism – Video or Multimedia “América a Fondo: Brigitte Baptiste, el Rostro de la (bio) Diversidad” por David Casasús (EFE)