GLAAD, Outfest Partner With ‘Happiest Season’ Forged, Creatives for PSA

GLAAD and Outfest have partnered to provide a PSA with the solid and artists from the soundtrack of Hulu’s “Happiest Season” to debate the significance of discovering “chosen household” for LGBTQIA+ individuals throughout the holidays.

The PSA, which you’ll be able to view above, options writer-director Clea DuVall, stars Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Dan Levy, Alison Brie and Mary Steenburgen, singer-songwriters Carlie Hanson and Shea Diamond, government producer of the movie’s soundtrack and GLAAD board member Justin Tranter and drag queens BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon, who additionally seem within the movie, delivering messages of hope and solidarity with the queer group.

“The vacations will be robust for us LGBTQ+ individuals, particularly in a time the place we are able to’t be bodily close to the individuals who love and help us and make us really feel good,” DuVall mentioned. “From our chosen household to yours, we want you all love, pleasure and satisfaction.”

Romantic comedy “Happiest Season,” which premiered on Hulu in late November, tells the story of a younger lady (Stewart) who plans to suggest to her girlfriend (Davis) whereas at her household’s annual vacation social gathering however is delayed when she discovers her associate hasn’t come out to her conservative dad and mom. The film additionally options Mary Holland, Aubrey Plaza and Victor Garber.

The music within the PSA, “Chosen Household,” is carried out by Hanson. The PSA will probably be shared throughout GLAAD, Outfest, Hulu and Warner Chappell Music platforms and social media channels. Moreover, the “Happiest Season” soundtrack hit bodily retailers Friday.