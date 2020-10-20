‘Glad Days’ Cast to Reunite for Democratic Party Fundraiser

The forged of “Glad Days” is reuniting to elevate cash for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, the state through which the basic present is ready.

Henry Winkler, Ron Howard, Don Most, Anson Williams, Marion Ross and author Lowell Ganz will all make an look on the digital fundraiser on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. CT. Extra particular friends will probably be introduced forward of the occasion, and friends can donate any quantity over $1 to attend. Through the reunion, the forged will take part in a Q&A and share behind-the-scenes tales, as well as to different surprises.

“We’re thrilled a present made well-known in Milwaukee is coming again residence to assist make Donald Trump a one-term President,” mentioned Ben Wikler, Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. “We all know all roads to the White Home undergo the Badger State, and with the forged of ‘Glad Days’ serving to us elevate cash to take again the White Home, we consider much more we will ship a victory on Nov. 3.”

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin has beforehand held a number of star-studded reunions so as to fundraise for democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. In September alone, the celebration reunited the casts of “Parks and Recreation,” “Veep” and “The Princess Bride” in hopes of getting Biden within the White Home. Wisconsin is a vital swing state in presidential elections, making it a specific focus of the democratic celebration with President Donald Trump operating for re-election.

Extra info on the digital occasion will be discovered on the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s web site.