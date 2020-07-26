Gladiator: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts From Russell Crowe’s Epic Movie

Joaquin Phoenix Required Some Motivation Early On, And Russell Crowe Got here By In A Slightly Distinctive Approach

This may occasionally sound laborious to imagine, however Joaquin Phoenix was initially fairly nervous when he first got here onto the set to painting the movie’s antagonist, the villainous Commodus, however in keeping with a narrative Russell Crowe shared with Ridley Scott on the prolonged model of Gladiator commentary observe, the long run Oscar winner wanted some motivation when filming one of many early scenes. After Phoenix did all the pieces from saying he should not be there to providing to pay again the producers for his resort and journey in the event that they let him stroll away, he requested somebody to abuse him off-camera, which is the place Crowe stepped in: