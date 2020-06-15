Gladiator Producer Gives Update On The Sequel

Ridley would like to do it. It is actually all about getting one thing on paper. Everybody [involved with the original] loves the film an excessive amount of to ever contemplate cheaply exploiting it and making one thing that is a shadow of it. It is simply actually a transparent inventive downside, engaged on a script, and if we are able to ever get it to a spot … Ridley’s engaged on it, it is actually only a query of whether or not we are able to get it to a spot the place it feels worthy to make it. It is an actual problem.