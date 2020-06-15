Gladiator Producer Gives Update On The Sequel

Depart a Remark
Ridley Scott’s 2000 epic Gladiator was an enormous hit when it arrived in theaters. The film in the end earned a whopping 5 Academy Awards, together with Greatest Image and Greatest Actor for Russell Crowe. Gladiator stays aside of popular culture, with followers having waited a long time for a attainable sequel to lastly arrive in theaters. Notes movie producer Douglas Wick helped to make the unique film right into a actuality, and not too long ago spoke to the potential for Gladiator 2 changing into a actuality.
There’s been a ton of dialog round Gladiator‘s attainable sequel over the previous few years, with actress Connie Nielsen expressing her curiosity in reprising her function as Lucilla. The story would reportedly be a by-product for Lucilla’s son Lucius, though there hasn’t been any indication as to when manufacturing would truly go into have an effect on. Douglas Wick not too long ago spoke to the attainable sequel’s future, saying:
Ridley would like to do it. It is actually all about getting one thing on paper. Everybody [involved with the original] loves the film an excessive amount of to ever contemplate cheaply exploiting it and making one thing that is a shadow of it. It is simply actually a transparent inventive downside, engaged on a script, and if we are able to ever get it to a spot … Ridley’s engaged on it, it is actually only a query of whether or not we are able to get it to a spot the place it feels worthy to make it. It is an actual problem.
Properly that was fairly trustworthy. It appears like there is a ton of shifting elements in play to ensure that Gladiator to get its long-awaited sequel. And whereas Ridley Scott and the powers that be are thinking about persevering with the story, the fitting group must be assembled. This features a author to assist to finish the story that Scott has been engaged on.
Douglas Wick’s feedback to Comedian Ebook are certain to excite the various moviegoers who’re hoping that Gladiator will lastly get a sequel. The film has remained quotable all through the previous twenty years, and continues to be usually performed on syndication. The viewers could be built-in, though each Wick and Ridley Scott are insistent that the movie’s high quality would must be appropriately excessive contemplating the unique Gladiator‘s legacy.
Ridley Scott is an iconic director who has labored inside quite a lot of genres. Gladiator went the route of a historic motion epic, that includes a stellar group of actors that introduced the story to life. Scott produced a ton of thrilling motion sequences at across the time Gladiator got here out, with the Russell Crowe-led film that includes numerous combat sequences. However will the sequel characteristic much less combating, contemplating its reported protagonist?
Lucius was performed by Unbreakable‘s Spencer Deal with Clark within the unique Gladiator, with Maximus connecting with the younger boy and discovering a few of his humanity within the course of. It is unclear if the identical actor could be again to play the function, though he is a working actor who not too long ago appeared in M. Night time Shyamalan’s Glass, reprising his childhood function.
CinemaBlend will hold you up to date on all issues Gladiator 2 as extra particulars develop into public. Within the meantime, try our 2020 launch checklist to plan your subsequent journey to the flicks.
