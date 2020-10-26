Glass Half Full Nabs U.S. Rights to Venice Pic ‘The Macaluso Sisters’

Jeff Lipsky’s Glass Half Full Media has acquired all U.S. rights for Emma Dante’s “The Macaluso Sisters,” which world premiered in competitors at this 12 months’s Venice Movie Competition.

Represented in worldwide markets by Charades, the film can be being featured within the Flash Ahead part of the Busan Movie Festial.

“The Macaluso Sisters” opened in Italian theaters on Sept. 10 and has reached over 68,000 admissions to date. Glass Half Full plans to launch the ensemble drama in theaters subsequent spring.

The movie tells the story of a tight-knit household of 5 orphaned sisters residing in an condominium in Palermo, Sicily. The movie follows them at three totally different levels of their lives: as they vacation collectively, develop aside, and finally reconnect at simply the best moments.

“Whereas solely Ms. Dante’s second movie, ‘Macaluso’ is the work of an exquisitely mature filmmaker. I used to be completely swept away by the timelessness of this tender story,” mentioned Lipsky.

“Emma infuses the story, the characters, and its usually hovering imagery with magic and coronary heart, disappointment and allure. Household is every little thing in life and Ms. Dante underscores that sentiment with unusual grace,” added Lipsky.

Lipsky negotiated the take care of Charades’ Carole Baraton. “Jeff is a long-time associate and I’m thrilled to work together with his new enterprise. I’m trying ahead to working collectively once more and sharing Emma’s particular movie with U.S. audiences,” mentioned Baraton.

Since world premiering at Venice, “The Macaluso Sisters” has earned heat critiques. Selection’s Jessica Kiang described the movie as “a deeply poignant story” and mentioned Dante has set “a agency seal upon her cross-disciplinary emergence as a director of unusually vivid empathy.”

“The Macaluso Sisters” marks Dante’s follow-up to her characteristic debut “A Road in Palermo,” which was tailored from her personal play and competed at Venice in 2013, the place it gained the most effective actress award for Elena Cotta.

“The Macaluso Sisters” was written by Dante, Elena Stancanelli and Giorgio Vasta and stars Alissa Maria Orlando, Susanna Piraino, Eleonora De Luca, Viola Pusateri, Donatella Finocchiaro, Serena Barone, Simona Malato, Laura Giordani, Maria Rosaria Alati, Rosalba Bologna and Ileana Rigano. The film was produced by Marica Stocchi, Giuseppe Battiston and Daniele Di Gennaro.