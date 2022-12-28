“Glass Onion” and other productions this year that you can’t miss if you love murder mysteries

Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends for a getaway to his private Greek island. When someone is found dead, Detective Benoit Blanc takes over the case.



The genre of crime mysteries or murder mistery originates originally in literature, through the brilliant stories of Agatha ChristieArthur Conan Doyle and more geniuses behind great novels of this type. Glass Onion: un misterio de Knives Out, the sequel to the successful 2019 film, has all the components of this formula and is accompanied by enormous Hollywood talent. It was launched a few days ago in the catalog of Netflix.

Interview with Edward Norton and Janelle Monáe for “Glass Onion”: “You don’t always have so much fun while doing something good” Regarding the premiere of the sequel on Netflix, Infobae spoke with two of its main stars. They tell us more about their characters and working with Rian Johnson.

Rian Johnson returned to the address in the second installment of the saga Knives Out and this time he takes us on a trip to a millionaire’s private island in Greece. The only actor remaining from the original cast is Daniel Craig in the role of detective Benoit Blanc, who has been on the lookout for another complex case and one suddenly comes to his door to get him back on track. Speaking of the film’s premiere, what other 2022 productions should you see?

Daniel Craig is Detective Benoit Blanc in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” (Netflix)

The anthology series created by Mike White launched its second season this year on HBO and the platform HBO Max. With a renewed cast and the return of Jennifer Coolidge As Tanya McQuoid, the story takes audiences on a luxurious vacation at the exclusive White Lotus resort on Sicily, an island off Italy.

From the pilot episode, there is a mystery to be solved when a guest finds dead bodies in the sea on the beach, although their identities are not discovered until the end. Throughout the season, fiction presents us with the conflicts and links between the characters with the purpose of theorizing who could have been killed.

The second season added new stars like Aubrey Plaza and Theo James. (HBO)

Sam Rockwell y Saoirse Ronan star in this mystery comedy about the alleged murder of a filmmaker, Leo Köpernick (Adrien Brody), after beginning the filming of the adaptation of the play The Mousetrap, written by Agatha Christie. Her body was found in the costume area of ​​the theater and the police suspect all the actors who were in the same place.

Detective Stoppard (Rockwell) and inexperienced Sheriff Stalker (Ronan) investigate the case together. The theater doors will remain closed with everyone inside until one of them confesses to Köpernick’s crime. Stoppard and Stalker won’t get along at first, but they’ll have to learn to work together to solve the mystery.

The film features the leading roles of Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan. (Searchlight Pictures)

Steve Martin, Martin Short y Selena Gomez star in this mystery comedy-drama that unites three very different residents of the Arconia building in New York when a mysterious death occurs. Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) is a retired actor who was known for an old series about detectives, Brazzos; Oliver Putam (Short) is a failed theater director on the brink of poverty; and Mabel Mora (Gómez) is a young artist with a traumatic past.

Despite their notable differences, the trio finds a way to deal with what happened near their apartments: a podcast that seeks to find the truth behind the suspected “suicide” of Tim Kono, one of Arconia’s residents. Between June and August of this year, the second season (consisting of 10 episodes) was broadcast, which continued the detective adventures of the protagonists.

The second season of “Only Murders in the Building” hit streaming in mid-2022. (Star+)

Directed by Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) and based on the homonymous book by Agatha Christie published in 1937, the film is set during the First World War. The renowned detective Hercule Poirot (Branagh) has developed a strategy to take the enemy by surprise and, despite the plan being successful, an accidental explosion left part of his face mutilated.

Later, the man travels to Egypt and finds himself drawn into a love triangle, while searching for the culprit of a murder. The cast also included Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

Kenneth Branagh directed and starred in the film “Death on the Nile.” (Star+)

