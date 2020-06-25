Glastonbury 2020 schedule: full line-up of acts performing on BBC

Given how famously exhausting they’re to amass, Glastonbury ticket holders had been gutted to listen to that this yr’s competition has needed to be referred to as off amid issues over coronavirus.
However don’t despair, as a result of the BBC has stepped up to make sure your summer time remains to be jam-packed with music from some of the most important artists on this planet.
There’s a very epic Glastonbury lineup this yr that may be loved from the consolation of your private home, which shall be accessible to observe throughout BBC iPlayer, BBC Two and BBC 4.
Right here’s your information to this yr’s Glastonbury digital occasion.
Who’s performing at The Glastonbury Expertise on BBC?
The Glastonbury Expertise boasts an enormous lineup of artists, spanning all kinds of genres and many years. From modern musicians like Dave, Billie Eilish, Idles, HAIM and Girl Gaga to performers who rose to prominence a few years in the past, akin to David Bowie, Lionel Richie, The Remedy and Primal Scream.
A devoted BBC iPlayer channel shall be energetic and exhibiting full units from Thursday 25th June, kicking off at 10am with acclaimed Australian rock band Nick Cave & The Unhealthy Seeds. From Friday evening, some of these performances can even be proven on the tv throughout BBC Two and BBC 4, so you should definitely maintain a watch out for these too.
BBC Glastonbury 2020 schedule
Thursday 25th June
BBC iPlayer
10:00 – Nick Cave & The Unhealthy Seeds
11:30 – Laura Marling
12:30 – The Charlatans
13:30 – Fontaines DC
14:30 – Idles
15:30 – Little Simz
16:30 – LCD Soundsystem
18:00 – Primal Scream
19:30 – The Remedy
21:30 – Particular visitor
23:30 – Radiohead
Friday 26th June
BBC iPlayer
10:00 – Lana Del Rey
11:00 – Mark Ronson
12:00 – Lewis Capaldi
13:00 – Sigrid
14:00 – The XX
15:00 – Billie Eilish
16:00 – Foals
17:00 – Royal Blood
18:00 – Foo Fighters
22:00 – Beyoncé
23:30 – Jay-Z
00:30 – Disclosure
BBC Two
20:30 – The Glastonbury Expertise Stay
22:00 – Glastonbury (Beyoncé)
23:30 – Glastonbury 2019 (compilation)
BBC 4
21:00 – Glastonbury (Elbow)
22:00 – Glastonbury (Love and Arthur Lee)
23:00 – Glastonbury Backstage Acoustics
23:30 – Glastonbury (Jay-Z)
Saturday 27th June
BBC iPlayer
10:00 – HAIM
11:00 – Rex Orange County
12:00 – Janelle Monáe
13:00 – Kano
14:00 – Dave
15:00 – Bloc Occasion
16:30 – Oasis
17:30 – Lorde
18:30 – Florence + The Machine
21:30 – Adele
23:30 – Coldplay
BBC 4
19:00 – Glastonbury Backstage Acoustics
19:30 – Glastonbury (Toots & The Maytals)
22:20 – Glastonbury (The Chemical Brothers)
23:10 – Finest of Glastonbury 2000
BBC Two
20:00 – The Glastonbury Expertise Stay
21:30 – Glastonbury (Adele)
23:05 – Glastonbury (Coldplay)
Sunday 28th June
BBC iPlayer
10:00 – Bon Iver
11:00 – Michael Kiwanuka
12:00 – Dizzee Rascal
13:00 – Girl Gaga
14:00 – Kylie
15:30 – Particular visitor
16:30 – The Killers
17:30 – George Ezra
21:30 – David Bowie
23:30 – Ed Sheeran
BBC Two
18:30 – Glastonbury Tea Time Legends
20:00 – The Glastonbury Expertise Stay
21:30 – David Bowie at Glastonbury 2000
BBC 4
20:00 – Nile Rodgers & Stylish at Glastonbury 2017
21:00 – Glastonbury Backstage Acoustics
21:30 – Amy Winehouse at Glastonbury 2007
22:30 – Finest of Glastonbury 2011
Monday 29th June
BBC iPlayer:
10:00 – Lionel Richie
11:30 – Christine + The Queens
12:30 – Mumford & Sons
13:30 – Particular visitor
15:00 – Arctic Monkeys
16:00 – PJ Harvey
17:30 – Amy Winehouse
18:30 – Stormzy
20:30 – Adele
22:00 – Beyoncé
23:30 – Blur
Glastonbury 2020 will air on BBC iPlayer, BBC Two and BBC 4.
