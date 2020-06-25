Glastonbury 2020 schedule: full line-up of acts performing on BBC

Given how famously exhausting they’re to amass, Glastonbury ticket holders had been gutted to listen to that this yr’s competition has needed to be referred to as off amid issues over coronavirus.

However don’t despair, as a result of the BBC has stepped up to make sure your summer time remains to be jam-packed with music from some of the most important artists on this planet.

There’s a very epic Glastonbury lineup this yr that may be loved from the consolation of your private home, which shall be accessible to observe throughout BBC iPlayer, BBC Two and BBC 4.

Right here’s your information to this yr’s Glastonbury digital occasion.

Who’s performing at The Glastonbury Expertise on BBC?

The Glastonbury Expertise boasts an enormous lineup of artists, spanning all kinds of genres and many years. From modern musicians like Dave, Billie Eilish, Idles, HAIM and Girl Gaga to performers who rose to prominence a few years in the past, akin to David Bowie, Lionel Richie, The Remedy and Primal Scream.

A devoted BBC iPlayer channel shall be energetic and exhibiting full units from Thursday 25th June, kicking off at 10am with acclaimed Australian rock band Nick Cave & The Unhealthy Seeds. From Friday evening, some of these performances can even be proven on the tv throughout BBC Two and BBC 4, so you should definitely maintain a watch out for these too.

BBC Glastonbury 2020 schedule

Thursday 25th June

BBC iPlayer

10:00 – Nick Cave & The Unhealthy Seeds

11:30 – Laura Marling

12:30 – The Charlatans

13:30 – Fontaines DC

14:30 – Idles

15:30 – Little Simz

16:30 – LCD Soundsystem

18:00 – Primal Scream

19:30 – The Remedy

21:30 – Particular visitor

23:30 – Radiohead

Friday 26th June

BBC iPlayer

10:00 – Lana Del Rey

11:00 – Mark Ronson

12:00 – Lewis Capaldi

13:00 – Sigrid

14:00 – The XX

15:00 – Billie Eilish

16:00 – Foals

17:00 – Royal Blood

18:00 – Foo Fighters

22:00 – Beyoncé

23:30 – Jay-Z

00:30 – Disclosure

BBC Two

20:30 – The Glastonbury Expertise Stay

22:00 – Glastonbury (Beyoncé)

23:30 – Glastonbury 2019 (compilation)

BBC 4

21:00 – Glastonbury (Elbow)

22:00 – Glastonbury (Love and Arthur Lee)

23:00 – Glastonbury Backstage Acoustics

23:30 – Glastonbury (Jay-Z)

Saturday 27th June

BBC iPlayer

10:00 – HAIM

11:00 – Rex Orange County

12:00 – Janelle Monáe

13:00 – Kano

14:00 – Dave

15:00 – Bloc Occasion

16:30 – Oasis

17:30 – Lorde

18:30 – Florence + The Machine

21:30 – Adele

23:30 – Coldplay

BBC 4

19:00 – Glastonbury Backstage Acoustics

19:30 – Glastonbury (Toots & The Maytals)

22:20 – Glastonbury (The Chemical Brothers)

23:10 – Finest of Glastonbury 2000

BBC Two

20:00 – The Glastonbury Expertise Stay

21:30 – Glastonbury (Adele)

23:05 – Glastonbury (Coldplay)

Sunday 28th June

BBC iPlayer

10:00 – Bon Iver

11:00 – Michael Kiwanuka

12:00 – Dizzee Rascal

13:00 – Girl Gaga

14:00 – Kylie

15:30 – Particular visitor

16:30 – The Killers

17:30 – George Ezra

21:30 – David Bowie

23:30 – Ed Sheeran

BBC Two

18:30 – Glastonbury Tea Time Legends

20:00 – The Glastonbury Expertise Stay

21:30 – David Bowie at Glastonbury 2000

BBC 4

20:00 – Nile Rodgers & Stylish at Glastonbury 2017

21:00 – Glastonbury Backstage Acoustics

21:30 – Amy Winehouse at Glastonbury 2007

22:30 – Finest of Glastonbury 2011

Monday 29th June

BBC iPlayer:

10:00 – Lionel Richie

11:30 – Christine + The Queens

12:30 – Mumford & Sons

13:30 – Particular visitor

15:00 – Arctic Monkeys

16:00 – PJ Harvey

17:30 – Amy Winehouse

18:30 – Stormzy

20:30 – Adele

22:00 – Beyoncé

23:30 – Blur

Glastonbury 2020 will air on BBC iPlayer, BBC Two and BBC 4.