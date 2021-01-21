Glastonbury Called Off For Second Year Due to Coronavirus

The U.Ok.’s greatest music occasion, Glastonbury, has been canceled for a second consecutive 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pageant usually takes place in June, however confronted with continued uncertainty concerning the state of the U.Ok.’s precarious deal with on the pandemic, founder Michael Eavis and daughter Emily Eavis have pulled the plug on what would have been the belated fiftieth version of the long-lasting music pageant.

In a letter to pageant goers posted on Thursday, organizers mentioned: “With nice remorse, we should announce that this 12 months’s Glastonbury Competition is not going to happen, and that this can be one other enforced fallow 12 months for us. Regardless of our efforts to transfer Heaven & Earth, it has develop into clear that we merely won’t be able to make the Competition occur this 12 months. We’re so sorry to allow you to all down.”

The pageant is carrying over its ticket coverage from 2020, providing those that secured a ticket in October 2019 the chance to roll their £50 ($68) deposit over to subsequent 12 months, and assure the prospect to purchase a ticket for Glastonbury 2022.

“We’re very appreciative of the religion and belief positioned in us by these of you with deposits, and we’re very assured we are able to ship one thing actually particular for us all in 2022!” continued the organizers. “We thanks to your unimaginable continued assist and let’s look ahead to higher occasions forward.”

Glastonbury 2020 was set to function Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar. The pageant had been bullish about plans to go forward regardless of coronavirus fears proper up till mid-March, when it joined the slew of U.Ok. occasions that both postponed or canceled their plans for the 12 months in fast succession because the nation was positioned below lockdown. As a substitute, Glasto went forward as a digital occasion, with the BBC operating “The Glastonbury Expertise,” that includes basic performances from the storied pageant.

It’s nonetheless unclear what’s in retailer for this 12 months’s occasion when it comes to a digital providing.

In December, Emily Eavis instructed the BBC that the pageant was doing “every part we are able to on our finish to plan and put together, however I believe we’re nonetheless fairly a great distance from having the ability to say we’re assured 2021 will go forward.” She additionally famous that the pageant had misplaced “hundreds of thousands” in 2020, when Glasto was pressured to cancel three months out from the occasion.

The U.Ok. marked its worst day by day dying toll for the reason that begin of the pandemic on Wednesday, reporting 1,820 deaths. This brings the nation’s whole variety of deaths up to 93,290. In accordance to the BBC, 4.6 million folks have obtained the primary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Glasto’s 2021 cancellation additionally comes throughout a dire interval for U.Ok. music. On Wednesday, 100 high performers, together with Elton John and Ed Sheeran, printed an open letter to the federal government highlighting the difficulties for touring in Europe due to free motion restrictions post-Brexit.