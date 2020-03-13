Glastonbury Festival Reveals Lineup Amid Coronavirus Concerns: Kendrick Lamar, Diana Ross, More

Because the U.S. music business reeled within the wake of the postponement of principally each main present tour for at the least the following few weeks amid coronavirus issues, the U.Ok.’s largest pageant, Glastonbury, unveiled greater than 90 further acts for its scheduled 50th anniversary occasion — together with Kendrick Lamar, Dua Lipa, Pet Store Boys and extra — becoming a member of the already introduced headliners Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney. The total lineup for the pageant, which takes place June 24-28 at Worthy Farm in Somerset, seems beneath.

“So, after a lot consideration given the present circumstances, and with the most effective of intentions, right here is the primary checklist of musical acts for Glastonbury 2020,” wrote pageant chief Emily Eavis. “As issues stand we’re nonetheless working exhausting to ship our 50th anniversary Festival in June and we’re very happy with the invoice that we’ve got put collectively during the last 12 months or so. Nobody has a crystal ball to see precisely the place we are going to all be 15 weeks from now, however we’re preserving our fingers firmly crossed that will probably be right here at Worthy Farm for the best present on Earth!“As at all times that is only a style of what’s to return, we plan to announce many extra artists and points of interest, space by space, over the approaching weeks main as much as the complete line-up in Could,” she continued. “Within the meantime we submit this with a lot like to all.”

Whereas Asia and Europe have been hit exhausting with live performance cancelations in latest days, North America reeled on Tuesday — when the Coachella pageant was moved to October — and particularly Thursday, when Stay Nation and AEG, the world’s two largest live performance promoters, stated they had been encouraging all main excursions to droop operations till the top of March at the least. Information of the postponement of excursions or concert events by Billie Eilish, Cher, Billy Joel, Dan + Shay and lots of others arrived on the similar time the Glastonbury announcement was made.

Kendrick Lamar

Paul McCartney

Taylor Swift

Diana Ross

Aitch

AJ Tracey

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Angel Olsen

Anna Calvi

The Avalanches

Banks

Baxter Dury

Beabadoobee

The Large Moon

Large Thief

Black Uhuru

Blossoms

Brittany Howard

Burna Boy

Cage The Elephant

Camila Cabello

Candi Staton

Caribou

Cate Le Bon

Celeste

Charli XCX

Clairo

Confidence Man

Crowded Home

Danny Brown

Declan McKenna

Dizzee Rascal

Dua Lipa

EarthGang

EOB

Editors

Elbow

Fatboy Slim

FKA twigs

Fontaines D.C.

Gilberto Gil & Household

Glass Animals

Goldfrapp

Greentea Peng

Groove Armada

Haim

Glad Mondays

Herbie Hancock

Imelda Could

The Isley Brothers

JARV IS…

Jehnny Beth

The Jesus and Mary Chain

Kacey Musgraves

Kano

Kelis

Khruangbin

KOKOKO!

La Roux

Lana Del Rey

Laura Marling

Lianne La Havas

The Lightning Seeds

London Grammar

Mabel

Manic Avenue Preachers

Metronomy

Nadine Shah

Noel Gallagher’s Excessive Flying Birds

Nubya Garcia

The Orielles

Pet Store Boys

Phoebe Bridgers

Primal Scream

Richard Dawson

Robyn

Rufus Wainwright

Sam Fender

Sampa The Nice

Seun Kuti

Sinead O’Connor

Skunk Anansie

Snarky Pet

Soccer Mommy

The Specials

Squid

The Staves

Supergrass

Suzanne Vega

Thom Yorke Tomorrow’s Trendy Containers

Thundercat

Tinariwen

TLC

Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes

Tones And I