‘Glee’ Cast Gathers At Lake Piru Where Naya Rivera Tragically Died – Variety

Seven years in the past, the solid of “Glee” lived via a horrific tragedy: the demise of Cory Monteith on July 13, 2013.

Precisely seven years after Monteith was discovered lifeless from an unintentional overdose, the “Glee” solid misplaced one other member of their beloved TV household, Naya Rivera, who was declared lifeless on Monday when her physique was present in Lake Piru in Southern California the place she had gone lacking six days earlier, after an obvious drowning accident whereas boating together with her 4-year-old son.

Members from the solid of “Glee” have been photographed by Los Angeles information stations holding fingers on the shore of the water, about an hour earlier than Ventura County Sheriffs confirmed Rivera’s demise throughout a press convention. The solid gathered shortly after the police had introduced a physique was discovered within the lake and was within the strategy of being recovered.

This photograph of the solid of #Glee gathering collectively at Lake Piru right this moment the place #NayaRivera’s physique was discovered is extremely highly effective — particularly when you think about right this moment is the 7 yr anniversary of Cory Monteith’s demise. I’m a multitude. pic.twitter.com/RhY9hUb78E — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) July 13, 2020

Rivera went lacking on July eight when her son was discovered on a ship sleeping in a life vest. Rivera had rented the pontoon boat together with her son round 1 p.m. on that day, and she or he was reported lacking round 4:30 p.m. The sheriffs arrived round 5 p.m., and had been looking out the water and the encompassing space, ever since.

“Glee” star Heather Morris tweeted that she had requested to take part within the search this weekend. After her first tweet, sheriffs specified that they didn’t need the general public to affix the search, and Morris then wrote, “I’ve spoken to Sheriff Eric Buschow and relaxation assured they’re utilizing each single one in all their sources to find our Naya. I’ve full confidence that they’re doing every little thing they’ll, and doubtless extra. We’ll maintain off on the citizen search and rescue till we get the go. Perceive it’s 110 levels right here and in case you’re not extremely skilled in search and rescue, this might find yourself a way more harmful scenario for everyone concerned. Please be variety, compassionate and caring for many who are in search of our Naya.”

Morris, together with many different “Glee” co-stars wrote messages of hope on their social media accounts, together with Amber Riley, who stated, “I nonetheless imagine in miracles. I nonetheless imagine she will likely be discovered.” Jenna Ushkowitz posted over the weekend, “Please discover her,” and Morris wrote, “Convey Naya dwelling.”

Rivera’s physique was discovered on Monday morning round 9 a.m., on the sixth day of the seek for her at Lake Piru. Throughout a Monday afternoon press convention, officers stated her physique was discovered close to the floor of the water the place the depth is between 35 and 60 ft with a whole lot of brush the place her physique may have been entangled, ever since she went lacking.

Detectives stated there isn’t any indication of foul play or suicide. Her physique is being taken to the medical’s examiners workplace the place a constructive identification will likely be made via dental data, and an post-mortem will likely be carried out.

Police stated they have been capable of find the realm the place Rivera went lacking via photos from FaceTime, since she was chatting together with her members of the family whereas out on the lake together with her son, which helped detect the place she was. Police additionally interviewed all witnesses who have been out within the water that day. Authorities stated they’ve been in fixed communication with Rivera’s household all through the search.

Rivera’s younger son “described being helped into the boat by Naya who boosted him onto the boat, and he appeared again and noticed her disappear underneath the floor of the water,” Sheriff Invoice Ayub stated through the press convention. Swimming is permitted within the lake, regardless of heavy brush and low visibility within the water.

“We imagine that she mustered sufficient power to get her son again on the boat, however not sufficient to save lots of herself,” a sheriff stated.

Rivera, 33, was finest recognized for her position as Santana Lopez on the hit Fox musical sequence “Glee.” She was at the moment starring within the “Step Up” dance sequence on YouTube, which was picked up for a 3rd season by Starz.