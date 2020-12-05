‘Glee’ Cast Launches GoFundMe to Honor Naya Rivera

Former “Glee” solid members are rallying collectively to increase cash in honor of the late Naya Rivera.

On Friday, Dianna Agron, Heather Morris, Chord Overstreet, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, Matthew Morrison and different former stars of the present took half in launching a GoFundMe for Alexandria Home, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit that Rivera supported.

“The connection I really feel with [Alexandria House] and the individuals who reside and work there was the largest blessing and made such an enormous optimistic impression on myself and my son,” Rivera beforehand mentioned of the charity, in accordance to the GoFundMe web page. “We actually have discovered a house away from dwelling by means of the time we spend volunteering there.”

The group is a transitional home “that gives protected and supportive housing for girls and youngsters within the means of shifting from emergency shelter to everlasting housing,” the outline said.

As of Saturday morning, the fundraiser has raised greater than $65,000 towards an up to date objective of $100,000, after breaking its authentic objective of $50,000 in someday.

To advertise the GoFundMe, Rivera’s former castmates created a video through which they took turns studying the fundraiser’s description.

“As the vacation season approaches we are able to’t assist however mirror on the yr that’s handed,” McHale learn.

Ushkowitz continued, “And this yr, the factor we’re fascinated by most is our unbelievable buddy Naya and the great recollections she’s left us with.”

“We beloved Naya, as all of you probably did,” mentioned Agron. “She made a large impression on this world.”

They continued to clarify that the fundraiser is occurring in honor of Rivera’s annual Christmas occasion, which she dubbed “Snixxmas.” Yearly, the actor invited friends to convey presents to be donated to youngsters in a necessity.

“It was a blast, however it wasn’t all simply glitz, glamour and homosexual attire,” mentioned Darren Criss. “No, each vacation season Naya not solely managed to discover a means to give one thing nice again to her family and friends however one thing nice again to her group.”

In closing, the “Glee” solid requested followers to donate to the GoFundMe or volunteer their time in honor of the late actor.

“We’ll all be making a donation in Naya’s title to Alexandria home, and we now have began a GoFundMe so that you could contribute as effectively,” mentioned Morrison.

Jane Lynch concluded, “We ask you all to take part our effort to convey just a little Snixxmas cheer into the lives of these in want.”

Rivera, finest often known as Santana Lopez from the hit Fox musical collection, was present in Lake Piru in Ventura County, Calif. on July 13, 5 days after she disappeared within the water throughout a boating journey together with her 4-year-old son. Her reason behind dying was dominated as drowning, and the way of dying was decided to be an accident.

“We’re eternally grateful to Naya’s buddies and colleagues for having the will to put such a stupendous fundraiser collectively,” her household wrote in a press release on the GoFundMe web page. “Everybody will at all times be remembered and beloved by her whole household. Naya beloved Christmas, and we’re happy to know that her Christmas events left a long-lasting impression on all of our lives. This fundraiser is an extension of Naya’s love for households, youngsters and holidays. To honor her on this method is proof that her love for others is endlessly alive. On behalf of Naya and her son Josey, the household would love to donate objects from her Jojo & Izzy clothes line. We admire all who proceed to shine Naya’s love and lightweight.”