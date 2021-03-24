‘Glee’ Cast to Reunite at GLAAD Media Awards

The thirty second Annual GLAAD Media Awards is bringing collectively the forged of “Glee” for the tenth anniversary of character Santana Lopez (portrayed by the late Naya Rivera) popping out as lesbian.

Demi Lovato, who performed Santana’s girlfriend on the present, will introduce the particular tribute, which can function “Glee” forged members Jacob Artist, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Vanessa Lengies, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Matthew Morrison, Alex Newell, Amber Riley, Harry Shum Jr., Becca Tobin and Jenna Ushkowitz.

Whereas on air, the collection was nominated six occasions for excellent comedy collection, which it received in 2010 and 2011. Queer storylines had been a part of “Glee” from the start, most notably within the story arc of Kurt Hummel (Chris Colfer), whose relationship with Blaine Anderson (Darren Criss) ebbs and flows all through a lot of the present.

As a Cheerio-New Directioner, Santana may hurl a whip-smart insult simply in addition to she may bust out a verse of Tina Turner’s “River Deep-Mountain Excessive” or Amy Winehouse’s “Valerie.” She got here out in Season 3 Episode 7, bringing queer-Latinx illustration to community tv.

The tribute follows Rivera’s tragic dying in July 2020. She and her son had been swimming at Lake Piru in Ventura County, Calif., when she by chance drowned. Her physique was recovered precisely seven years after Cory Monteith (who performed the beloved Finn Hudson) died due to an unintentional overdose.

“Naya leaves behind a void that solely Naya herself may fill,” Colfer wrote in a tribute to his castmate in Selection. “To have a good friend like her, even briefly, is to be blessed past perception. She is a shining instance of the impression an individual can have when one lives fearlessly. Her loss is a tragic reminder to have a good time each second we presumably can with the folks we love as a result of the one factor we all know for sure about life is how fragile it may be.”

There was an outpouring of grief and remembrances from Hollywood and past on social media upon the announcement of her dying. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez captured Rivera’s impression on the trade with a single tweet: “The expertise and depth Naya introduced to her characters impressed tens of millions. As a Latina, it‘s uncommon to have wealthy, complicated characters mirror us in media. Naya labored laborious to give that present to so many.”

A noteworthy omission from the reunion lineup is Lea Michele, who performed “Glee” protagonist Rachel Berry. Final summer season, Michele got here below fireplace for previous racist and “prima-donna” habits on set. “Glee” forged member Samantha Ware stated Michele made her “first tv gig a dwelling hell.” Morris, who performed Cheerio-New Directioner (and, usually, Sanatana’s girlfriend) Brittany S. Pierce, tweeted, “Let me be very clear, hate is a illness in America that we are attempting to remedy, so I might by no means want for hate to be unfold to anybody else. With that stated, was she disagreeable to work with? Very a lot so.”

The GLAAD Media Awards will air on GLAAD’s YouTube channel on April 8 at 8 p.m. and will probably be obtainable on Hulu beginning at 10 p.m.