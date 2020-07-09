‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Missing After Swimming Accident – Variety

Former “Glee” star Naya Rivera, 33, is lacking after a swimming accident at Lake Piru in Ventura County, Calif., based on the Ventura County sheriff’s division.

At 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the sheriff’s division was investigating a attainable drowning sufferer at Lake Piru. A dive group and police investigation group have been dispatched to the realm.

Hapening now: Seek for attainable drowning sufferer at Lake Piru. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff on scene. SAR Dive Group and PIO on the way in which. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

The Ventura County sheriff’s division recognized the lacking particular person as Rivera in a while Wednesday evening, saying a search and rescue operation was underway and can proceed on Thursday morning.

Based on CBS Los Angeles, native authorities have been looking for Rivera after her 4-year-old son was discovered floating alone in a rented boat on Lake Piru.

Officers started looking for Rivera utilizing helicopters, drones and dive groups. CBS Los Angeles experiences that the Ventura County sheriff’s division says Rivera rented the boat round 1 p.m. on Wednesday. About three hours later, one other boater within the space discovered the kid within the boat by himself. The kid is reportedly unhurt and informed police investigators that he and his mom have been swimming, however she by no means returned to the boat.

Rivera is finest identified for her position as Santana Lopez on the Fox sequence “Glee,” enjoying the character from 2009 till 2015. After her breakout position on the musical sequence, she went on to look in “Devious Maids” and “Step Up: Excessive Water.” As a part of the “Glee” forged, she acquired a number of nominations on the Display screen Actors Guild Awards, Grammys and Teen Alternative Awards. Throughout her “Glee” run, she signed to Columbia Data in 2011 and launched a single, titled “Sorry,” with rapper Huge Sean.