Glee star Naya Rivera presumed dead as investigators continue with “search and recovery operation”

The search-and-rescue effort to search out lacking Glee star Naya Rivera at California’s Lake Piru has transitioned right into a search-and-recovery operation, with the star presumed dead, investigators have mentioned. The actress’ son, Josey – who was his mom in a rented boat earlier than she went lacking – has been reunited with her ex-husband, actor Ryan Dorsey.

In response to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Workplace, Glee’s Rivera is now presumed dead after she went lacking whereas renting a ship with her four-year-old son.

The actor had rented the boat at Lake Piru in California yesterday however didn’t come again to return the boat – with it later discovered with her son nonetheless inside however no hint of Rivera.

In response to studies, each Rivera and her son had gone swimming within the lake and solely her little one received again on the boat.

Captain Eric Buschow of the Enterprise Nation Sheriff’s Workplace instructed US media together with Deadline that “we’re presuming she drowned within the lake”.

He added: “They have been seen going out on the lake collectively within the early afternoon, and roughly three hours after they left the dock one other boater out on the lake found the boat drifting with the [son] on board asleep.

“In order that they contacted the rangers and started an investigation and we’ve been actively looking for the mom since that point. We now have each aerial search occurring and our dive staff as properly.”

love and hug on the folks you may, whilst you can. I like you. Everybody please ship out your prayers. — Chord Overstreet (@chordoverstreet) July 9, 2020

After information broke Rivera was presumed dead, a number of Glee stars took to social media to submit tributes to the actor.

Thanks to the Tulare County, Los Angeles County, San Louis Obisbo, and all who’re working to tirelessly proper now within the search and recovery of our Naya — heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) July 9, 2020

On Wednesday, a staff together with a helicopter with a drone was dispatched to seek for Rivera. The operation will continue right now, though nothing has been discovered to date.

Oh God… mercy… please… Actress Naya Rivera, recognized for ‘Glee’ lacking and could have drowned after going boating on Lake Piru | https://t.co/QBOBaBJwPi https://t.co/NlBldzyQVv — iqbal theba (@iqbaltheba) July 9, 2020

Rivera performed Santana on Ryan Murphy’s Glee from 2009-2015, throughout which period she scored a bunch of award wins and nominations.