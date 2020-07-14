‘Glee’ Star’s Body Was Found at Lake Piru – Variety

Naya Rivera, finest recognized for her groundbreaking function as Santana Lopez on the hit Fox musical collection “Glee,” has died. She was 33.

Her physique was recognized at Lake Piru in Ventura County, Calif., the Ventura County Sheriff’s Workplace confirmed at a press convention on Monday. Sheriff Invoice Ayub mentioned there was no indication of suicide or foul play.

Rivera was first recognized because the lacking individual concerned in a attainable drowning at Lake Piru on July eight after her 4-year-old son was discovered alone of their rented boat. The search and rescue operation continued for 5 extra days amid low water visibility and quite a few obstacles on the lake backside.

“He and Naya swam within the lake collectively,” Ayub mentioned about Rivera and her son. “It was throughout that point that her son described being helped onto the boat by Naya. … He instructed investigators he appeared again and noticed her disappear underneath the floor of the water.” Later, he added, “We imagine that she mustered sufficient vitality to get her son again on the boat, however not sufficient to save lots of herself.”

Rivera performed Lopez from 2009 till the present’s finale in 2015. As a part of the “Glee” forged, she obtained a number of nominations at the Display Actors Guild Awards, Grammys and Teen Alternative Awards.

Born on Jan. 12, 1987, in Valencia, Calif., Rivera — who was of Puerto Rican, African American and German descent — appeared in commercials as a toddler and made her collection debut at age 4 on the CBS sitcom “The Royal Household” alongside Della Reese. Earlier than the age of 10, she had additionally appeared in episodes of “The Contemporary Prince of Bel-Air,” “Household Issues,” “Sinbad” and “Baywatch.”

As a teen, she landed a semi-recurring function on Fox’s “The Bernie Mac Present,” the place she performed Donna between 2002 and 2006. Her breakout, nevertheless, was Ryan Murphy’s enormously widespread “Glee,” the place her flip as Santana, a ruthless cheerleader who comes out as homosexual all through the course of the present, was one of many collection’ most enduring, critically acclaimed storylines.

When the present final 12 months celebrated its 10th anniversary since debuting in 2009, Rivera marked the event in an Instagram publish, noting she was “blessed to have been part of such an incredible present.”

“I’ve made lifelong associates, grew in my craft, and made a number of the most stunning reminiscences due to ‘Glee.’ I’ll all the time be grateful to Fox, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Dana Walden and Gary Newman for believing in my abilities and giving me the chance to share them with the world,” mentioned Rivera.

“I really like all of our followers who’re past superb and noticed slightly piece of themselves in every one of many characters. Being part of one thing particular makes you particular and ‘Glee’ will all the time have a particular place in my coronary heart.”

After the present wrapped in 2015, Rivera appeared in Lifetime’s third season of “Devious Maids” as Blanca Alvarez. Most lately, she starred in YouTube dance drama “Step Up: Excessive Water,” which was picked up by cabler Starz in Might for Season 3.

Exterior of appearing, Rivera additionally pursued a singing profession, signing with Columbia Information in 2011 as a solo artist. She launched one single, “Sorry,” with rapper Massive Sean in 2013.

In 2016, Rivera launched a memoir titled “Sorry Not Sorry: Desires, Errors, and Rising Up” by which she mentioned her expertise on “Glee” and shared her abortion story together with her husband at the time, Ryan Dorsey, whom she later divorced. In an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2016 following the memoir’s publication, Rivera mentioned her expertise as a blended race actor in Hollywood.

“It’s all the time attention-grabbing to see how individuals are all the time sort of making an attempt to determine and put you into a pleasant, neat little field,” Rivera mentioned. “It’s all the time going to return with its challenges, however within the time that we’re in proper now now we have much more exhibits and story strains which are all-inclusive for each form, measurement, colour, sexual orientation. I feel that’s actually superior.”

Rivera is survived by mother and father Yolanda Rivera and George Rivera; youthful brother Mychal, an NFL participant; sister Nickayla, a mannequin; and her son Josey Hollis Dorsey, with ex-husband Dorsey.