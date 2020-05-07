Glee’s Amber Riley Is Already Campaigning For A Live-Action Hercules Role

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with numerous corporations. We might earn a fee once you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

Over the previous few years, Disney has made a behavior out of manufacturing live-action remakes of its animated blockbusters. This pattern began with Maleficent, with the Home of Mouse persevering with this pattern with Cinderella, Magnificence and the Beast, and Aladdin. Plus cutting-edge visible results delivered to The Lion King, Jungle Guide, and Woman and the Tramp to life. The studio lately introduced plans for a live-action model of Hercules, and Glee star Amber Riley is already campaigning for a task.