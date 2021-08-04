Global Athletics Champion Johnson-Thompson Injured, Vetter…

Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Athletics – Ladies’s 200m – Heptathlon 200m – Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan – August 4, 2021. Nice Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson reacts after an damage sustained throughout Warmth 1 REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

TOKYO, Aug. 4 (Reuters) – Global heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s Olympic bid ended on Wednesday when she landed at the observe throughout the 200m, months after struggling an Achilles tendon damage.



🎬📺 Unfastened Motion pictures and Unfastened TV Presentations! 🎭🎬

The Briton gained her hurdle warmth and jumped 1.86m within the prime bounce ahead of pulling up within the fourth match, falling to the bottom whilst volunteers presented her a wheelchair to get her off the observe.

Johnson-Thompson waved them off, stood up bravely and stumbled to the end because the few spectators within the Olympic Stadium applauded her. Group GB mentioned on Twitter that she had injured her calf.

The Dutch Anouk Vetter led the primary day of pageant, with the Belgian Norwegian Vidts 2nd within the standings and her compatriot, who defended Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam, 3rd.

“It used to be highly regarded this morning, and it used to be very tricky for me. I didn’t really feel neatly at first. I used to be higher within the prime bounce as it used to be later within the day,” mentioned Thiam, including {that a} nail on her foot harm her throughout the fit.

“I attempted to place one thing in my shoe as a result of each time I bounce it harm, but it surely wasn’t sufficient for me. That’s why I didn’t really feel excellent. I anticipated higher, however I don’t remorseful about for lately.”

Vetter mentioned she used to be “surprised” to search out she used to be on the best of the standings regardless of setting up a blank efficiency and not using a main errors.

“With the lengthy bounce arising, I believe like there’s somewhat extra pleasure as a result of there are others who can accumulate extra issues than me,” she mentioned.

The heptathlon will resume on Thursday, beginning with the lengthy bounce.

Our requirements: The Thomson Reuters Believe Rules.

Reuters, the inside track and media department of Thomson Reuters, is the sector’s greatest supplier of multimedia information, achieving billions of folks around the globe each day. Reuters delivers industry, monetary, nationwide and world information to execs thru desktop terminals, the sector’s media organizations, business occasions and without delay to shoppers.

🎬📺 Unfastened Motion pictures and Unfastened TV Presentations! 🎭🎬









