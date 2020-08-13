Global Citizen, HeadCount Enlisting Stars for Voter Registration Drive

HeadCount is a banner that concertgoers are aware of from previous election years, as a corporation famend for voter registration drives at U.S. live performance tour stops. With that being a non-existent manner of discovering latent voters in 2020, the group is teaming up with the Global Citizen for a brand new partnership that can use music stars, amongst others, to encourage younger folks to register for the primary time.

An inventory of taking part musicians and different entertainers will possible not be revealed till the initiative between the 2 nonpartisan organizations ramps up in early September. Most of the identical stars that took half in Global Citizen’s livestream occasions within the early months of the pandemic are anticipated to be on board for the voter registration drive within the two months earlier than the election.

For Global Citizen, which might usually be targeted on an enormous out of doors Global Citizen Pageant this time of 12 months, the voter registration focus will provide not simply another for the main target that will have gone into that but additionally a reminder that the advocacy org places its efforts into extra than simply the COVID-19 reduction and world well being considerations which have famously occupied its consideration this 12 months.

Stated Global Citizen co-founder/CEO Hugh Evans, “America’s affect on this planet — to deal with pandemics, handle local weather change, and pursue alternative for all — is prime to attaining Global Citizen’s imaginative and prescient of a world free from excessive poverty. Proper now, voter registration is at historic lows provided that COVID-19 has prevented younger folks from registering of their native communities, at stay occasions or the DMV. Global Citizen is proud to be becoming a member of forces with HeadCount. Our work collectively will assist make sure the voices of America’s youth are heard on election day.”

The org stated its objective in teaming with HeadCount is to get 50,000 younger folks to register to vote within the run-up to the November election, and to “interact” one million voters total. However it’s additionally being described as a multi-year partnership that received’t finish in November.

“It has by no means been extra essential to seek out methods of assembly folks the place they’re to register them to vote,” stated Andy Bernstein, HeadCount’s govt director. “So many people are turning to leisure and popular culture as a solution to take care of these unsure instances, and due to this historic partnership, HeadCount and Global Citizen will be capable to leverage the facility of artists and music to achieve new voters. We’re proud to marshal our groups collectively within the important work of participating younger folks in our democratic course of.”

Global Citizen cited a latest examine taken in 11 states displaying that, in April of this 12 months, the variety of new voter registrations was down 70% versus the identical interval within the election cycle 4 years in the past.