Global Citizen Keeps Eye on Prize Despite Pandemic Challenges

The worldwide advocacy org Global Citizen had massive plans this yr for campaigns to advance its agenda of ending excessive poverty by 2030. After which the pandemic struck.

Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, frightened because the coronavirus lockdown took maintain that the entire yr could be “misplaced” for elaborate fundraising and consciousness efforts that had been lengthy within the works. He was incorrect.

“I actually thought our complete yr was going to crumble,” Evans instructed Selection. “Now we’re seeing that it’s been the most important yr ever for Global Citizen.”

Ultimately, Global Citizen needed to put some tasks on maintain, however different worthy endeavors got here collectively organically out of the immense want and hardship created by the general public well being disaster. NBC will give the group a giant platform on Dec. 19 when it airs the Global Citizen Prize Awards, hosted by John Legend.

The hourlong particular will fete Warren Buffett, Elton John, the three co-founders of Black Lives Matter — Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi — civil rights legal professional Bryan Stevenson, “Sesame Road” producer Sesame Workshop and others. Legend, Carrie Underwood, Gwen Stefani, Alessia Cara and Widespread are among the many artists set to carry out. Presenters will embody Oprah Winfrey, John Oliver, Katie Couric, Miley Cyrus and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas.

The starry NBC telecast displays Global Citizen’s focus of participating boldface names to assist put a highlight on the group’s effort to focus on the social ills fueled by poverty, from the shortage of entry to well being care, training and enterprise alternatives to the battle to search out meals, clear water and different primary human wants.

Evans, a local of Australia, co-founded the non-profit group in 2008. As we speak, Global Citizen has about 130 full time workers and workplaces in New York, London, Toronto and Johannesburg. Global Citizen had hosted the dwell Global Citizen Competition occasion yearly in New York’s Central Park since 2012. The 2020 version was to be the most important but, and the plan was to do seven extra in cities all over the world — till COVID-19 introduced the curtain down on such gatherings.

Katie Hill, VP of artist relations and music partnerships for Global Citizen, mentioned the help of notable figures with giant social media followings has been invaluable through the disruption brought on by the pandemic.

“John Legend has been with us for the reason that very starting,” Hill mentioned of the Global Citizen Prize Awards host. “He traveled all the best way to Perth, Australia for our first occasion in 2011 to struggle polio and practically 10 years later, he’s nonetheless simply as devoted to the mission.”

Because the severity of the pandemic turned clear, Evans was satisfied that the formidable purpose of ending excessive poverty must be pushed again no less than two years. However then he received a name from Chris Martin, frontman of Coldplay and a longtime supporter of Global Citizen. Martin needed the org’s assist to rearrange a livestream of a efficiency he needed to place on to lift cash to buy PPE provides for well being care staff. Martin’s efficiency from his bed room led to the “One World: Collectively at House” sequence of livestream music occasions. The trouble culminated within the TV live performance particular toplined by Woman Gaga that aired April 18 on ABC, CBS, NBC and a number of different networks.

Woman Gaga on the “One World: Collectively At House” telecast on April 18

Getty Photos for Global Citizen

From Martin’s modest effort, “we ended up creating 143 separate concert events in a matter of two months,” Evans mentioned. The TV particular alone generated greater than $127 million. Greater than 90% of that cash has already been disbursed to a variety of frontline staff and associated orgs.

“It’s loopy to suppose that every one of this occurred inside 4 months,” mentioned Hill. “It’s been actually inspiring to see so many artists come collectively, extra motivated than ever, to make use of their platforms to make an impression when the world wants it most.”

Even because the pandemic created rapid and large issues, Global Citizen was capable of salvage plans for campaigns together with #EveryVoteCounts, a nonpartisan effort to encourage younger adults within the U.S. to register and go to the polls. That led to the Oct. 29 CBS particular of the identical title hosted by Kerry Washington, America Ferrera and Alicia Keys.

Global Citizen additionally took a giant stand with the “Global Aim: Unite for Our Future” initiative that pressed the world’s largest nations to commit massive bucks to fund COVID-19 assessments, remedy and vaccines. The trouble raised a complete of $1.5 billion in money and $4.9 billion in loans and ensures from 41 nations. (The U.S. was the single-largest donor with $500 million.)

Chris Stadler, chairman of the Global Citizen board and a managing companion of CVC Capital Markets, credit Evans’ management for maintaining the group busy at a second when it might have simply gone very quiet.

“In my day job on the enterprise facet I’ve watched a number of corporations take care of modifications wrought by COVID. I’ve seen no group do a greater job of seeing the altering panorama and profiting from it to broaden their impression,” Stadler mentioned. “Hugh has been a incredible chief and he’s constructed an awesome staff. We now have a strong basis that offers us the power to mobilize residents and get the eye of [world] leaders.”

Global Citizen is stepping up its #GiveWhileYouLive marketing campaign to encourage the world’s billionaires to commit a portion of their wealth to worthy causes now slightly than ready till after they die. Berkshire Hathaway’s Buffett and Chuck Feeney, founding father of retail chain Obligation Free Customers, are amongst people who have pledged to take action. Noting that about 450 billionaires within the U.S. have gained wealth through the pandemic, Stadler hints that there’s loads of work to do on #GiveWhileYouLive.

“We’ve taken this chance to double down on our efforts,” Stadler mentioned. “We’re persevering with to push people who find themselves youthful and newer to this sort of wealth.”

Evans notes that the pandemic circumstances have made Global Citizen’s core mission of eradicating poverty that rather more of an uphill battle. As many as 150 million extra folks all over the world are dealing with excessive hardship because of the financial devastation. And that makes Global Citizen’s work much more pressing, in Evans’ view.

“For all intents and functions, we may have misplaced two years of progress on sustainable improvement targets, local weather change, meals insecurity,” mentioned Evans. “It’s the triple-whammy of challenges proper now.”

(Pictured: Hugh Evans on the 2019 Global Citizen Prize occasion)