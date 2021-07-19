Global Information | 1 Killed, 3 Injured In California Taking pictures | LatestLY

California [US], July 19 (ANI/Xinhua): One individual died and 3 others had been injured in a capturing early Sunday morning in Walnut Creek, Northern California of america, police stated.

Native police replied after receiving experiences of a capturing at about 1:37 a.m., the police stated in a Fb publish.

One sufferer died on the scene and the opposite 3 had been taken to a neighborhood clinic, police stated, including that “That is an energetic investigation.” (ANI/Xinhua)

