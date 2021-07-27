Global Information | 57 Feared Useless After Boat Capsizes Off Libya Coast, Says UN | LatestLY

Tripoli [Libya], July 27 (ANI): Fifty-seven other folks had been presumed useless as boat sporting migrants has capsized off Libya, as in keeping with United Countries migration respectable.

Safa Msehli, a spokesperson for the Global Group for Migration, mentioned the boat left the western coastal the city of Khums on Sunday. There have been a minimum of 75 other folks on board, reported Al Jazeera.

Eighteen other folks from the vessel have been rescued and returned to shore on Monday, Msehli mentioned.

The survivors, who’re from Nigeria, Ghana and Gambia, reported the vessel had stopped because of an engine drawback, then capsized amid dangerous climate, Msehli mentioned.

“In keeping with survivors delivered to shore by means of fishermen and the coast guard, a minimum of 20 girls and two youngsters have been amongst those that drowned,” Msehli wrote on Twitter.

The capsizing is the most recent crisis within the Mediterranean Sea involving migrants and refugees in search of a greater existence in Europe, mentioned Al Jazeera additional.

Monday’s deaths got here lower than per week after some 20 other folks additionally drowned within the Mediterranean Sea, whilst 500 have been intercepted and brought again to Libya.

There was a spike in crossings and tried crossings from Libya in fresh months.

Virtually 15,000 refugees, asylum seekers and migrants had been intercepted by means of the EU-backed Libyan coastguard within the first part of this yr, which the United Countries mentioned was once greater than those that disembarked in all of 2020.

Amnesty Global has mentioned that within the first six months of this yr, greater than 7,000 other folks intercepted at sea have been forcibly returned to detention camps in Libya.

Libya has grow to be a big transit direction for other folks attempting to achieve Europe by means of boat since chaos erupted after the 2011 rebellion that toppled longtime chief Muammar Gaddafi, it reported additional. (ANI)

