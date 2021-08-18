Global Information | American Troops Can not Escort Afghans To Kabul Airport: US Protection Secretary | LatestLY

Washington, Aug 19 (AP) US Protection Secretary Lloyd Austin has mentioned that america army doesn’t have the capability at this level to increase safety forces past the fringe of the Kabul airport so as to get extra civilians safely evacuated out of Afghanistan.

Afghans and assist organisations have mentioned that electorate are having a troublesome time getting previous the Taliban and into the airport, in a mass exodus induced via the insurgents’ speedy takeover of the rustic and its capital on Sunday.

Austin advised journalists at a Pentagon press convention on Wednesday that america is operating to get as many of us throughout the evacuation procedure and in a foreign country as briefly as conceivable, however “we’re now not just about the place we wish to be”.

The Pentagon says that about 5,000 civilians had been taken out of Afghanistan to this point, however officers have mentioned they wish to get to a purpose of having a most of five,000 to 9,000 other people out an afternoon.

Austin mentioned securing the airport is the paramount venture at this time and he doesn’t wish to do anything else to detract from that.

He mentioned america army doesn’t have the potential to move out and gather massive numbers of electorate and get them to the airport. (AP)

