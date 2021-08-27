Global Information | Argentine President In Hassle Over Spouse’s Celebration | LatestLY

Buenos Aires, Aug 27 (AP) A federal prosecutor has accused Argentine President Alberto Fernandez of it sounds as if violating his personal pandemic restrictions decree by means of becoming a member of a dozen folks at his spouse’s party.

The motion by means of prosecutor Ramiro Gonzalez approach Fernandez may just face a prison investigation.

The birthday party used to be held ultimate 12 months on the presidential place of dwelling at a time when the federal government had banned social gatherings to hinder the unfold of COVID-19.

Investigators started taking a look into the case when a photograph circulated this month appearing Fernandez at the side of his spouse Fabiola Yanez and different unmasked folks status round a desk with with remnants of a birthday party.

The federal government said that the {photograph} used to be taken on July 14, 2020, at a second when restrictions have been in position. The president publicly apologised.

Whilst the president is in no possibility of going to jail for such an offence, it has dented his symbol forward of November’s legislative elections. (AP)

