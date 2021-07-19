Global Information | Ben & Jerry’s To Forestall Promoting In Palestinian Territories | LatestLY

Montpelier (US), Jul 19 (AP) Ben & Jerry’s ice cream stated Monday it was once going to prevent promoting its ice cream within the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a commentary posted at the corporate’s web page, the Vermont-based ice cream maker says it recognises “the troubles shared with us through our enthusiasts and relied on companions”.

“We’ve a longstanding partnership with our licensee, who manufactures Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in Israel and distributes it within the area,” the commentary stated. “We’ve been running to switch this, and so we’ve got knowledgeable our licencee that we can no longer renew the license settlement when it expires on the finish of subsequent 12 months.”

Whilst its merchandise is probably not bought within the occupied territories, the corporate will keep in Israel thru a unique association. (AP)

