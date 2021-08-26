Washington [US], August 26 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Joe Biden has been briefed previous within the day on imaginable contingency plans associated with the United States withdrawal and evacuation operations in Afghanistan, White Area spokeswoman Jen Psaki mentioned on Wednesday.

“We’re on course to finish our project via August 31. Clearly, there are discussions, and the President won a briefing simply this morning. As I famous, he requested the day gone by for contingency plans and he won a briefing on them this morning,” Psaki mentioned all the way through a press briefing.

Psaki defined that Biden asked the contingency plans to incorporate most optionality given quite a lot of elements, together with the ISIS-Okay (banned in Russia) danger the want to coordinate with the Taliban (banned in Russia), and about staying in Afghanistan past August 31.

The US is ramping up its withdrawal from Afghanistan from the Kabul airport in an try to meet the August 31 time limit it had agreed on with the Taliban (banned in Russia). The Biden management mentioned on Tuesday that the time limit is contingent upon the Taliban’s cooperation with the evacuation operations. (ANI/Sputnik)

