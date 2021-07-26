Global Information | COVID-19: UAE Extends Ban On Passenger Flights From India To UAE Until August 2 | LatestLY

New Delhi [India] July 26, (ANI): Nationwide provider Etihad Airlines on Monday knowledgeable that flights from India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will stay suspended until August 2.

The date might be prolonged, relying on instructions by way of the UAE government, Khaleej Occasions reported mentioning Etihad Airlines Visitor Family members.

“We’ve simply won affirmation that flights from India are suspended until the 2d August, and we don’t seem to be fully certain if this shall be prolonged because it is dependent upon the government,” Etihad Airlines Visitor Family members stated in a tweet.

Closing month, the Canadian govt additionally introduced that it’s extending the ban on incoming passenger flights from India for every other month because of the Delta variant of COVID-19. (ANI)

(That is an unedited and auto-generated tale from Syndicated Information feed, LatestLY Personnel won’t have changed or edited the content material frame)