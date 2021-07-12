Global Information | Georgians Protest For second Instantly Day Over Journalist Dying | LatestLY

Tbilisi, July 13 (AP) Loads of other people protested in Georgia on Monday for a 2d day in a row, tough the federal government of the ex-Soviet country renounce over the dying of a journalist who used to be attacked and crushed by means of anti-LGBT protesters.

Demonstrators collected in entrance of Georgia’s parliament within the capital of Tbilisi, then went directly to rally in entrance of the headquarters of the ruling Georgian Dream celebration. Some threw eggs and paint on the celebration headquarters construction and 12 other people have been arrested.

Cameraman Alexander Lashkarava used to be discovered useless in his house Sunday by means of his mom, consistent with the TV Pirveli channel he labored for. Lashkarava used to be considered one of a number of dozen reporters attacked final Monday by means of warring parties of an LGBT march that were scheduled to happen that day in Tbilisi.

Organisers of the Tbilisi March For Dignity cancelled the development, pronouncing government had no longer equipped ok safety promises. Combatants of the march blocked off the capital’s primary road, denounced reporters overlaying the protest as pro-LGBT propagandists and threw sticks and bottles at them.

Lashkarava used to be brutally crushed, and native TV channels confirmed him with bruises on his face and blood at the ground round him. Media reviews say he sustained more than one accidents and needed to go through surgical procedure however used to be discharged from a health center on Thursday.

The reason for his dying used to be no longer straight away transparent.

Georgia’s Internal Ministry stated Monday that Lashkarava will have died of a drug overdose, however his colleagues scoffed on the declare.

“I don’t accept as true with the Internal Ministry in the rest,” stated Vato Tsereteli, proprietor of the TV Pirveli channel. Tsereteli attempted to satisfy with lawmakers previous on Monday however used to be denied get right of entry to to the parliament.

Animosity towards sexual minorities is powerful within the conservative Black Sea country of Georgia. The Tbilisi Pleasure team stated warring parties of the deliberate march have been supported by means of the federal government and by means of the Georgian Orthodox Church. One picture reportedly confirmed a journalist stuck in a headlock by means of an Orthodox priest.

Georgia’s President Salome Zurabishvili condemned the violence, however Top Minister Irakli Garibashvili alleged the march used to be arranged by means of “radical opposition” forces that he claimed have been led by means of exiled former President Mikheil Saakashvili. (AP)

