Global Information | IS Says It Centered US Troops In Kabul, Afghans | LatestLY

Dubai, Aug 27 (AP) Islamic State staff’s associate in Afghanistan has claimed accountability for the assault out of doors the Kabul airport.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport on Thursday, killing no less than 60 Afghans and 12 US troops, Afghan and US officers stated.

The IS department, referred to as The Islamic State-Khorasan Province after a reputation for the area from antiquity, stated in its declare of accountability that it centered American troops and their Afghan allies.

The observation carried a photograph of what the militant staff stated used to be the bomber who performed the assault. The picture presentations the alleged attacker status with the explosive belt in entrance of the black IS flag with a black fabric protecting his face, best his eyes appearing.

The observation made no point out of a 2d suicide bomber or gunmen. The declare may just now not be independently verified.

IS additionally stated the bomber controlled to get previous Taliban safety checkpoints to return inside 5 metres (yards) of a meeting of US squaddies, translators and collaborators prior to detonating his explosives. It stated Taliban have been additionally a few of the casualties. The extremist IS staff has battled the Taliban, which it perspectives as traitorous for agreeing to a peace take care of america.

The observation additionally stated the bomber were given round US safety features and that the camp that used to be centered used to be the place US forces have been amassing bureaucracy for individuals who’ve labored with the army. (AP)

