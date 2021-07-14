Global Information | Jaishankar Discusses Connectivity, Afghanistan Scenario With His Uzbek Counterpart Kamilov | LatestLY

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], July 14 (ANI): Exterior Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday met his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov in Dushanbe and mentioned connectivity, bilateral ties and the location in war-torn Afghanistan.

“Met FM Kamilov of Uzbekistan lately. Mentioned connectivity, bilateral ties and the Afghanistan scenario. Stay up for attending the Tashkent Connectivity Convention,” tweeted S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar, who arrived within the Tajikistan capital, is on a two-day seek advice from to wait the conferences of the Shanghai Cooperation Group (SCO) Council of International Ministers and the SCO Touch Workforce on Afghanistan that may meet on July 14 with the participation of the Afghanistan govt.

He used to be invited through Tajikistan International Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, to participate within the assembly of the SCO Council of International Ministers on July 13-14.

After attending the conferences in Tajikistan, Jaishankar will shuttle to Uzbekistan to wait the Tashkent Connectivity Convention.

The Ministry of Exterior Affairs (MEA) on Monday stated that the assembly will speak about the achievements of the organisation because it celebrates the 20 th anniversary of its formation this 12 months.

The assembly may even assess the preparation for the approaching SCO Council of Heads of States on September 16-17 in Dushanbe and alternate perspectives on present global and regional problems. (ANI)

