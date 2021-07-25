Global Information | JKLF Held Protest In Entrance Of Pak Top Fee In London In opposition to PoK Election | LatestLY

London [UK], July 25 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Entrance (JKLF) Zone held a protest on Sunday in entrance of the Pakistani Top Fee in London, in opposition to the elections performed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and demanded independence for the Kashmiri folks.

About 100 to 150 folks demonstrated and referred to as for the boycott of the elections in PoK.

Protests have been held in opposition to the undemocratic and inhumane variety and the interference of Pakistani political events underneath Act 74 and the Karachi Settlement.

The protestors raised slogans in opposition to the Govt of Pakistan calling for a boycott of elections in PoK. The protesters have been wearing banners announcing, ” Return Pakistan Military”, “We boycott the elections”, ” We reject the Fraud Elections in PoK”, “Unfastened Unfastened Kashmir”, “We reject the Collection of ISI”.

In the meantime, the counting of votes is underway. The election was once held for 45 seats in PoK.

Pakistan’s opposition events have additionally accused the Imran Khan-led-PTI govt of “rigging” in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir Legislative Meeting elections.

Right through the polls, two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staff have been killed in a conflict with Pakistan Peoples Celebration (PPP) activists at a polling station within the Kotli district of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.PPP Senator Sherry Rehman blamed the Centre for “systematic rigging” and stated it was once making an attempt to “scouse borrow” the elections, reported Geo Information.

The PPP chief alleged PTI staff had fired at a PPP employee’s automotive all over polling time, whilst police had uprooted a camp belonging to her birthday celebration.

In the meantime, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb in a commentary, claimed PTI “goons” had attacked her birthday celebration’s staff in Gujranwala’s Alipur Chatha house to “rig” the election.

Aurangzeb stated in spite of PTI staff beating up her birthday celebration staff, the police “arrested the ones related to PML-N”. “PTI has been allowed to have interaction in hooliganism with entire liberty,” she stated.

The spokesperson alleged PoK Election Fee officers refused to simply accept PML-N’s written court cases, announcing they’d settle for them after permission from the manager election commissioner, reported Geo Information.

“Lawsuits of violence and rigging don’t meet the standards for a clear election,” she mentioned. (ANI)

