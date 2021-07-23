Global Information | Massive Display screen Collapses Forward Of Rolling Loud Song Pageant | LatestLY

Miami (US), Jul 23 (AP) A large video display collapsed Thursday at a South Florida stadium, an afternoon sooner than the Rolling Loud hip-hop track pageant was once set to start. There have been no accidents.

Organisers posted on Twitter that the display toppled over onto probably the most pageant’s levels at Arduous Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, however it was once anticipated to be repaired sooner than doorways opened Friday.

“No person was once harm and it’ll be fastened sooner than doorways open day after today. The display is going on!” the tweet mentioned.

Helicopter information photos presentations a big pile of downed scaffolding and different apparatus subsequent to probably the most levels.

Like many different occasions, Rolling Loud was once canceled final yr as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. In the beginning set for Would possibly 2020, the development was once rescheduled a number of instances. (AP)

(That is an unedited and auto-generated tale from Syndicated Information feed, LatestLY Group of workers would possibly not have changed or edited the content material frame)