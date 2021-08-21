Global Information | Myanmar Stories 2,744 New COVID-19 Instances | LatestLY

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], August 21 (ANI/Xinhua): The choice of COVID-19 instances has risen to 371,512 in Myanmar after 2,744 new certain instances had been reported prior to now 24 hours, in keeping with a observation from the Ministry of Well being on Saturday.

With 140 extra deaths, the toll has greater to fourteen,236, the observation mentioned.

A complete of four,515 sufferers had been discharged from hospitals on Saturday, taking the overall choice of recoveries to 295,338.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 certain instances on March 23 remaining 12 months. (ANI/Xinhua)

