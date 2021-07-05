Global Information | Rockets Hit Base Housing US Troops In Syria, No Casualties | LatestLY

Beirut, Jul 5 (AP) A facility housing US troops in japanese Syria got here underneath assault overdue Sunday when rockets had been fired from within sight spaces, an opposition battle track and a spokesman for US-backed combatants mentioned.

No person used to be harm within the assault wherein two rockets had been fired at al-Omar box in Syria’s japanese province of Deir el-Zour, consistent with Siyamend Ali, a spokesman for the US-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. He added that it used to be no longer in an instant transparent the place the rockets had been fired from.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights mentioned the rockets had been fired from spaces managed via Iran-backed combatants within the house of Mayadeen, additionally in Deir el-Zour.

America army didn’t in an instant reply to a request for remark.

The rocket assault got here six days after US troops in japanese Syria got here underneath a identical assault. Closing week’s assault got here an afternoon after US Air Drive planes performed airstrikes close to the Iraq-Syria border in opposition to what the Pentagon mentioned had been amenities utilized by Iran-backed armed forces teams to enhance drone moves within Iraq.

Masses of US troops are stationed in northeastern Syria, running with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to struggle in opposition to the Islamic State staff.

1000’s of Iran-backed militiamen from across the Center East are deployed in several portions of Syria, lots of them in spaces alongside the border with Iraq.

Iran-backed combatants have joined President Bashar Assad’s forces in Syria’s 10-year war. Their presence helped tip the steadiness of energy in Assad’s desire. (AP)

